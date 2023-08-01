STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Nathaniel Watson has been named to the watch list for the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is given annually to the best defensive player in college football and is awarded by the Charlotte Touchdown Club.
Watson, nicknamed Bookie, is coming off a career year that saw him finish with 113 tackles. As one of the anchors to last year's defense that ranked seventh in the SEC in team defense, Watson finished second in the SEC in total tackles and third in tackles per game (8.69). Watson also had a knack for getting to the quarterback with six sacks, tied for the most on the team, while adding an interception to his season stat line. Watson has played 45 career games and has racked up 242 tackles with 11 sacks. This preseason, Watson has earned national recognition through the Nagurski Trophy, along with earning a pair of preseason All-SEC honors by the media and Sport info Solutions (SIS).
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list features 96 defensive standouts from 70 schools in all 10 Division I FBS conferences, plus Independents.
Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the season. As in previous years, the FWAA will announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week's honored player will be added at that time.
The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2023 trophy on Nov. 15, and the winner will be unveiled on Dec. 4 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C.
Mississippi State will kickoff the 2023 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 2, when the Bulldogs host Southeastern Louisiana at 3 p.m. (CT). Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or visiting hailstate.com/tickets.
2023 Bronko Nagurski preseason watch list
Micah Abraham, Marshall
Cal Haladay, Michigan State
Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin
Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Gabe Hall, Baylor
Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
Praise Amaewhule, UTEP
Jason Henderson, Old Dominion
Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State
Bubba Arslanian, Akron
Darius Hodges, Tulane
Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
Levelle Bailey, Fresno State
Maxen Hook, Toledo
Devonte O'Malley, NIU
Yam Banks, South Alabama
Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
JD Bertrand, Notre Dame
Jack Howell, Colorado State
Owen Porter, Marshall
Cole Bishop, Utah
Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech
Keith Randolph, Illinois
Cobee Bryant, Kansas
Brennan Jackson, Washington State
Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
Calen Bullock, USC
T.J. Jackson, Troy
Chop Robinson, Penn State
James Carpenter, James Madison
D.J. James, Auburn
Kobe Savage, Kansas State
Abdul Carter, Penn State
Kris Jenkins, Michigan
DJ Schramm, Boise State
Barrett Carter, Clemson
Jason Johnson, UCF
Jackson Sirmon, California
DeWayne Carter, Duke
Layton Jordan, Temple
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Kendy Charles, Liberty
Donte Kent, Central Michigan
Reddy Steward, Troy
Junior Colson, Michigan
Kamren Kinchens, Miami
Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
Kalen King, Penn State
Junior Tafuna, Utah
Fentrell Cypress II, Florida State
Tyrice Knight, UTEP
T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
Tyler Davis, Clemson
Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Trey Taylor, Air Force
Cooper DeJean, Iowa
Jordan Mahoney, Massachusetts
Ridge Texada, North Texas
Shaun Dolac, Buffalo
Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
Bralen Trice, Washington
Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
Jackson Mitchell, UConn
JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Dallas Turner, Alabama
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Jarius Monroe, Tulane
Jared Verse, Florida State
JaQues Evans, WKU
Cody Moon, San Diego State
Deone Walker, Kentucky
