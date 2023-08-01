Nathaniel Watson

Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list on Tuesday.

 Courtesy of Mississippi State athletics

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Nathaniel Watson has been named to the watch list for the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is given annually to the best defensive player in college football and is awarded by the Charlotte Touchdown Club.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you