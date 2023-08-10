Nathaniel Watson

Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson gets to Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart during the 2022 Egg Bowl.

 Mississippi State Athletics

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Nathaniel Watson has been named to the watch list for the 39th annual Butkus Award, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Thursday. The Butkus Award is given annually to the best linebacker in college football.

