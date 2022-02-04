The home stretch has arrived for SEC play as Mississippi State has reached the portion of its schedule where rematches become a factor.
MSU’s trip to Arkansas on Saturday (7:30 p.m. SEC Network) won’t be the first time State has faced a familiar foe a second time. Mississippi State faced Ole Miss twice in two weeks last month and split the meetings.
But four of MSU’s next seven games will be against teams they will have already faced – Arkansas, Alabama, Missouri and South Carolina.
State plays Missouri twice in three days in late February, so that is an exception for now. But among the three others MSU has already played this season, State has beaten them all.
Arkansas, Alabama and South Carolina will be looking for revenge. However, when Arkansas looks back on its 81-68 loss at State in late December, two key pieces play different roles now.
In that first matchup, Arkansas was without its leading scorer in JD Notae, who averages 19 points per game.
It is the lone game Arkansas played without him this year, and it sparked a rough stretch even in his return. Arkansas lost at home against Vanderbilt and at Texas A&M following its loss in Starkville.
The Razorbacks sat in the 90s on the NET rankings in mid-January following that poor stretch of games – severely below preseason expectations for a team coming off an Elite Eight run.
And then Arkansas got rolling.
“They’re the hottest team in the league,” Howland said following Tuesday’s win against South Carolina. “They’ve won seven in a row… We’re gonna have to be at our very best to win down there. Such a hard place with a great home-court advantage.”
Notae is right at his average, scoring 19.2 points per game during this winning streak.
It has propelled Arkansas to No. 37 in the NET ranking as it prepares to host Mississippi State, which sits 10 spots below — a potential Quadrant 1 win for MSU and Quadrant 2 win for Arkansas.
Mississippi State will likely be without forward Tolu Smith who played in the first matchup but remains “week-to-week” following a knee injury suffered on Jan. 22.
Smith scored 18 points and collected six rebounds with five steals in MSU’s Quadrant 2 win against Arkansas.
Mississippi State has learned to play without Smith as injuries have continued to dampen his season, but it hasn’t adjusted to playing on the road.
MSU is 0-4 in true road games this season — something Howland and his players are aware of with six of the Bulldogs' 10 remaining games away from Humphrey Coliseum.
"We gotta increase (our focus) a lot," guard Rocket Watts said. "We gotta get better on the road."