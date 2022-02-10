Mississippi State (14-9, 5-5) sits at No. 56 in the NET rankings, No. 49 in KenPom and No. 45 in Sagarin. State has one Quadrant 1 win on the year, so adding another at LSU could launch them back into the conversation.
However, what could be more important than a Quad 1 win for the Bulldogs is simply a road win – something they haven’t accomplished this season.
The road woes are well-documented. MSU is 0-5 in true road games with three of those coming down to the final moments.
State led for a majority of its loss at Florida, forced overtime at Kentucky and trailed by one with two minutes to go at Arkansas.
The theme this season has continued to be an inability to close games late – something forward Garrison Brooks said needs to change immediately.
“Finish. That should be our motto for the next week: finish,” Brooks said. “Finish games, finish practice, finish drills, finish layups, finish free throws. We have to finish more. We have to finish better as a team.”
LSU is freshly out of the AP poll after losing six of seven games entering this week. But the Tigers got back in the win column on Tuesday against Texas A&M.
Point guard Xavier Pinson returned for LSU in the win after missing the previous game — a loss at Vanderbilt.
Injuries and absences were the theme for LSU through its tough stretch, but with its starting lineup of Pinson, Brandon Murray, Mwani Wilkinson, Darius Days, and Efton Reid back, LSU returned to the norm.
The Tigers are 15-0 with those five in their opening lineup this season.