Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis said last week he likes his team to feel relaxed, and that’s certainly the impression they gave in their 21-2 win over Grambling State on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs brushed off a first-pitch home run for the third-straight game to score 19 runs in the first two innings.
It was easy on the night to relax, but it’s a more difficult balancing act in a league like the Southeastern Conference, where there is already a lot of ground to make up.
“That’s probably one of the harder dynamics when you play at schools like this where the expectation is so high,” Lemonis said. “That’s the balancing act we’re trying to figure out. Our guys are doing a pretty good job of it right now. We’re just trying to get better.”
The Bulldogs (17-13, 1-8 SEC) are in need of a quick turnaround, but their next series in Tuscaloosa will be anything but.
Alabama (22-8, 3-6 SEC) similarly lost three-straight SEC series to begin conference play, salvaging a game from each.
The Crimson Tide present a tough test offensively as they’ve allowed more than five runs in just a third of their conference games so far.
“They had a really good start,” Lemonis said of Alabama on Tuesday. “They’re probably disappointed in a game or two in the SEC, but our whole league is tough. Not many easy teams. They have some power arms. They’ve pitched well, defended well, played well. They’ve been a top-25 team until the last week or so.”
Alabama’s pitching has been a particular strength, posting a 3.76 staff ERA coming into Thursday, but a concern for the Tide is close games as all six of the Tide’s SEC losses have been decided by four runs or less.
Their strength of schedule at the start of SEC play has been equally tough with Mississippi State as both teams have faced two top-10 opponents each, but with seven SEC teams ranked in the top-11 according to D1Baseball, this weekend is a series for the taking.
“I do. I mean, we have to,” Lemonis said of feeling the sense of urgency to improve. “We can’t sit back and wait and think it’s going to happen. We’ve got to go and take care of things this weekend and play good baseball.”
The Bulldogs gave themselves some confidence with their first two performances against South Carolina, but collapsed in the series finale, giving up 11 runs over the final three innings in a 14-5 loss.
It’s a harsh reminder of the improvement required in order to compete at the level expected of them, but something they must shake off before the start of their next series at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“The message has been about getting better every day,” Lemonis continued. “Get to Tuscaloosa, get a couple of wins and get back home, and just keep playing. It’s all we can control right now.”
