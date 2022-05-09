MSU Logan Tanner

Catcher Logan Tanner, left, and his Mississippi State teammates have lost five straight games, all within SEC play.

Mississippi State, after a brief resurgence with series wins against Auburn and Ole Miss, has stumbled the last two weekends.

The first chance to reverse that trend is against Samford Tuesday at 6 at Hoover Met, site of the SEC baseball tournament.

No television or live streaming is available for the game.

The Bulldogs follow the week’s only non-conference game with a weekend trip to face No. 10 Texas A&M.

Only six SEC games remain as State will follow the Texas trip with a home series against No. 1 Tennessee on the final weekend.

MSU was swept at home against Florida over the weekend.

Sunday’s finale was a 1-1 game most of the way until it unraveled with bullpen issues in the eighth and ninth innings.

Pico Kohn surrendered the lead with a home run, and Jackson Fristoe gave up four runs on three hits and two walks and inning later.

“We need to play good Tuesday. We need to get a good feel. We need to play good baseball for a day. Then you try to repeat it and repeat it,” MSU coach Chris Lemonis said.

The Bulldogs (25-23, 9-15 SEC) are in danger of failing to qualify for the SEC tournament, currently tied with Kentucky in the next-to-last spot in the standings. They are two games ahead of Missouri.

Samford is 22-23 overall, 9-6 and tied for second place in the Southern Conference.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

