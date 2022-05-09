Mississippi State looks for a good feeling Tuesday against Samford By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email May 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Catcher Logan Tanner, left, and his Mississippi State teammates have lost five straight games, all within SEC play. Sloane Bush/MSU Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mississippi State, after a brief resurgence with series wins against Auburn and Ole Miss, has stumbled the last two weekends.The first chance to reverse that trend is against Samford Tuesday at 6 at Hoover Met, site of the SEC baseball tournament.No television or live streaming is available for the game. Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford & Stefan Krajisnik Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans The Bulldogs follow the week’s only non-conference game with a weekend trip to face No. 10 Texas A&M.Only six SEC games remain as State will follow the Texas trip with a home series against No. 1 Tennessee on the final weekend.MSU was swept at home against Florida over the weekend.Sunday’s finale was a 1-1 game most of the way until it unraveled with bullpen issues in the eighth and ninth innings.Pico Kohn surrendered the lead with a home run, and Jackson Fristoe gave up four runs on three hits and two walks and inning later.“We need to play good Tuesday. We need to get a good feel. We need to play good baseball for a day. Then you try to repeat it and repeat it,” MSU coach Chris Lemonis said.The Bulldogs (25-23, 9-15 SEC) are in danger of failing to qualify for the SEC tournament, currently tied with Kentucky in the next-to-last spot in the standings. They are two games ahead of Missouri.Samford is 22-23 overall, 9-6 and tied for second place in the Southern Conference. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters