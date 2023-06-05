Virginia Military Institute Mississippi St Baseball

Mississippi State infielder Slate Alford (24) during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

Mississippi State baseball will be in search of a new starting third baseman next season after sophomore Slate Alford entered the transfer portal Monday night, according to D1baseball.com

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you