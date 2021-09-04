Kickoff has arrived for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs will host Louisiana Tech for a 3 p.m. kickoff today. 

How to watch Mississippi State vs. Louisiana Tech
Mississippi State vs Louisiana Tech starters
Mississippi State-Louisiana Tech: Who has the edge?

We'll have Parrish Alford and Stefan Krajisnik on the ground in Starkville to bring you coverage. 

You'll be able to follow live coverage from Parrish and Stefan on Twitter, as well as on Facebook in the Mississippi State discussion w/Parrish Alford and Stefan Krajisnik group.

We'll start loading content items here within minutes of the game's conclusion.

