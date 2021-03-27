D.J. Stewart sent the Mississippi State men’s basketball team to the NIT Final Four, but the team now faces a tough task without Tolu Smith.
Mississippi State plays Louisiana Tech today at 2 p.m. in the NIT semifinals in Frisco, Texas. The game at the Comerica Center will be broadcast on ESPN.
MSU's Bulldogs are likely going to be without Smith, who missed the Richmond game on Thursday due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Head coach Ben Howland said his status moving forward is unknown.
Smith leads the SEC in rebounds with 8.5 per game and is tied with four others with eight double-doubles this season.
Louisiana Tech (23-7) has a very tough inside presence with freshman Kenneth Lofton Jr. The Conference USA Freshman of the Year averages 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
He earned nine weekly honors and has seven double-doubles on the season, the sixth most in the nation by a freshman.
Lofton Jr. scored a career-high 22 points against Ole Miss in the first round of the NIT, then scored 11 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in Thursday’s 72-65 win over Western Kentucky in the quarterfinals.
Tech's latest victory denied Mississippi State a chance to see former Bulldogs coach Rick Stansbury on the opposing bench. His Hilltoppers finished 21-8 this season, his fifth in Bowling Green.
Colorado State and Memphis meet in the other semifinal, which tips off at 11 a.m.
The championship game will be on Sunday at 11 a.m., with the third-place game set for 2 p.m.