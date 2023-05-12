Evan Siary

Mississippi State Pitcher Evan Siary (#12) during the Governor's Cup game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Trustmark Park in Pearl on April 25, 2023.

 Kevin Snyder

It was the Paul Skenes show in Baton Rouge Friday night, as No. 2 LSU’s ace pitched every bit like it against Mississippi State.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you