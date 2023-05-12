It was the Paul Skenes show in Baton Rouge Friday night, as No. 2 LSU’s ace pitched every bit like it against Mississippi State.
Skenes, a potential top-five pick in this summer’s MLB Draft, struck out MSU’s first six batters of the game, ending with 13 total, as the Tigers added more than enough offense to down the Bulldogs, 12-1, for a seven-inning run-rule in this weekend’s series opener.
Evan Siary, MSU’s freshman starter, allowed a homer to Gavin Dugas on his first pitch of game and never recovered. Siary allowed three homers in his two innings of work, and MSU had to spend the entire game battling back against college baseball’s best pitcher.
The Tigers hit four total home runs in Friday's game.
Skenes, an Air Force transfer, threw seven innings against the Bulldogs (24-24, 6-19), allowing three hits, one run and one walk to go along with his 13 strikeouts. MSU's lone run came on a solo home run by Ross Highfill in the top of the fifth inning, which cut LSU’s lead to 5-1.
The Tigers (39-10, 17-7), added three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to complete the run-rule victory.
MSU, losers of its last eight Southeastern Conference games, managed just three hits on the night.
The two teams return to the diamond for Saturday’s game two at 6 p.m. (SEC+)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.