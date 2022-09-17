Mississippi St Arizona Football

Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

We'll have coverage as soon as this game concludes here

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus