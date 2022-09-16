Quarterback
Mississippi State’s Will Rogers is off to a great start in 2022, throwing nine touchdowns against two interceptions — neither of which was really his fault. Rogers is third nationally with 381.5 passing yards per game. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, meanwhile, has thrown for just 346 total yards. Daniels is a dynamic rusher as well with 132 yards on the ground already, but Rogers has been more consistent and more productive.
Edge: Mississippi State
Running back
The Bulldogs have run the ball well so far in 2022 with Dillon Johnson running for 127 yards and Jo’quavious Marks for 89. Both MSU backs are averaging 4.5 yards or more per carry. LSU, meanwhile, has Armoni Goodwin averaging 5.8 yards per attempt, and the Tigers return John Emery Jr. from a suspension. Emery hasn’t played since 2020, but the talented back averaged 5 yards per carry that season and should play a big role Saturday.
Edge: LSU
Wide receiver/tight end
Rogers has had plenty of weapons at his disposal in 2022. He’s thrown touchdown passes to six different receivers, including three to Caleb Ducking and two to Austin Williams. Rara Thomas leads the Bulldogs in receiving yards, and Jaden Walley and Lideatrick Griffin play big roles as well. LSU needs star wideout Kayshon Boutte to break out after just 62 yards through two games, but Malik Nabers has 123 yards already, and Brian Thomas Jr. is nearing 100 yards.
Edge: Even
Offensive line
Cameron Wire is the only returning starter for LSU along the offensive line. The Tigers have allowed six sacks through games against Florida State and Southern. Mississippi State, meanwhile, has given up just three sacks. The Bulldogs — led by center LaQuinston Sharp — have blocked well for their running backs and protected Rogers effectively.
Edge: Mississippi State
Defensive line
Mississippi State’s defensive line has been strong against the run but not quite as effective getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Bulldogs have been close to a lot of sacks but unable to finish them, and they likely miss Jaden Crumedy, who remains out with an apparent upper-body injury. LSU has its own loss in defensive tackle Maason Smith, who tore his ACL celebrating a play against Florida State. But the Tigers slot Missouri transfer Mekhi Wingo into Smith’s spot, return standout defensive end BJ Ojulari and line up Ali Gaye at the other defensive end position.
Edge: LSU
Linebacker
Mike Jones Jr. and Greg Penn III are the starters in LSU’s 4-2-5 defensive scheme, while fifth-year senior Micah Baskerville is a capable reserve. Mississippi State, of course, returns three starting linebackers from last season — Tyrus Wheat, Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson. Johnson has already racked up 20 tackles, and Wheat is a force in the pass rush and in coverage. The Bulldogs’ experience and talent is superior.
Edge: Mississippi State
Secondary
LSU has limited its opponents to just 160.5 passing yards per game, but the Bulldogs’ Air Raid scheme is as always a different animal. An LSU secondary still working Arkansas transfer Joe Foucha and Ohio State import Sevyn Banks into the fold might struggle against Mississippi State’s potent passing offense. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, saw cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and safety Jalen Green each record interceptions in a strong performance against Arizona.
Edge: Mississippi State
Special teams
LSU kicker Damian Ramos missed two kicks against Florida State — a 30-yard field goal and a potential tying extra point at the very end of regulation. Both were blocked by the Seminoles. Mississippi State’s Ben Raybon picked up the slack after Massimo Biscardi missed his first two extra points against Arizona, making three more PATs and two field goals. The Bulldogs’ punting has been solid, although their return game hasn’t had much of a chance to get going just yet.
Edge: Even
