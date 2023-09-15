Mississippi State (2-0) hosts No. 14 LSU (1-1) in the SEC opener at 11 a.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.
Here’s who has the edge at each position between the Bulldogs and the Tigers.
Quarterback
Will Rogers has been as consistent as it gets for MSU and will make his 35th consecutive start Saturday. His 17 attempts against Arizona were his lowest in any start, but he was still efficient with 13 completions for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Jayden Daniels is in his fifth year as a collegiate starter and his second with LSU after transferring from Arizona State. He is a true dual-threat, but has been more effective as a passer so far this year with 615 yards and six touchdowns through two games.
Edge: LSU
Running back
The Bulldogs’ Jo’Quavious “Woody” Marks leads the SEC in both carries and rushing yards, a truly astounding reversal from the Mike Leach “Air Raid” offense. He headlines a room that also includes exciting freshman Seth Davis and junior college transfer Jeffery Pittman, who scored the winning touchdown last week on a screen pass. The Tigers got Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs back last week, and another back, John Emery, is expected to return for this game.
Edge: Mississippi State
Wide receiver/tight end
Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin broke out for MSU last week with a pair of touchdowns and accounted for more than half of Rogers’ passing yards. Zavion Thomas and Creed Whittemore did not see much action but can be explosive playmakers, and Freddie Roberson, Justin Robinson and Jaden Walley are all capable. LSU’s Malik Nabers is one of the top pass-catchers in the SEC, and he’s joined by deep threats Brian Thomas, Tre Bradford and Chris Hilton Jr., plus tight end Mason Taylor.
Edge: LSU
Offensive line
The Bulldogs brought four starters back from last season and came out aggressive last week, paving the way for a big first half for the run game. The Tigers’ front was ranked in the top 10 nationally in the preseason by Pro Football Focus, led by one of the best tackles in the country in Will Campbell.
Edge: LSU
Defensive line
MSU’s three-man front struggled to generate pressure against Arizona, and they will face an even tougher test against the LSU offensive line. The Tigers have Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith in the interior — Wingo tied for the SEC lead in sacks last year among defensive tackles, and Smith is coming off an ACL injury but could be a first-round NFL draft pick.
Edge: LSU
Linebackers
The Bulldogs’ veteran duo of Jett Johnson and Nathaniel “Bookie” Watson were the SEC’s top tacklers last season, and they showcased their big-play prowess last week with three interceptions between them. LSU, though, has Harold Perkins, who does his best work as a pass rusher but anchors the Tigers’ entire defense. Greg Penn III and Oregon State transfer Omar Speights are also two of the SEC’s best.
Edge: LSU
Secondary
MSU’s safeties rose to the occasion as Shawn Preston Jr., Marcus Banks and Hunter Washington all came up with big plays in the Arizona game. Cornerbacks Decamerion Richardson and DeCarlo Nicholson give the Bulldogs plenty of depth in the defensive backfield. Meanwhile, the secondary is the clear weak point of LSU’s defense, which was exposed in the second half of the Tigers’ loss to Florida State.
Edge: Mississippi State
Special teams
MSU freshman Kyle Ferrie rebounded from his first collegiate missed field goal to nail a big 36-yarder in the fourth quarter last week, and the return of Zavion Thomas made a big impact in the punt return game. Griffin hasn’t had much of a chance yet this year as a kick returner, but he is always capable of breaking one. The Tigers have an excellent punter in Jay Bramblett, who has already boomed a 65-yarder this season.
Edge: Mississippi State
