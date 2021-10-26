STARKVILLE -- If ever Mississippi State needed to sprinkle it's home-field magic dust into the atmosphere this weekend against Kentucky is the time.
The Wildcats haven’t won in Starkville since 2008, five years before Mark Stoops was hired as coach.
Stoops has built a program in Lexington and in the process has become the poster child for patience.
It might seem odd that his name isn’t linked with big openings, like the current one at LSU, but his name may not carry much clout with the “win now” crowd, and face it, the win now crowd is a big group.
The No. 12-ranked Wildcats (6-1, 4-1 SEC) went 12-24 in Stoops’ first three seasons. His break-through season in Year 4 was 7-6.
Now Kentucky is 29-15 over the last 3 ½ seasons.
Davis Wade Stadium, though, has been a mystery for Stoops, and if he doesn’t solve it Saturday it could also be a stumbling block to a possible New Years Six bowl game.
“I can’t put my finger on any one thing,” he told his Monday media gathering crowd. “You have to coach better, play better, be prepared. No excuses.”
Kentucky has settled into a rhythm against the Bulldogs in Lexington with wins in the last three games including last year’s closer-than-it-sounds 24-2 decision.
MSU quarterbacks threw six interceptions, four by KJ Costello, two by Will Rogers from the bullpen.
Bulldogs coach Mike Leach had not completely moved away from Costello, the Stanford transfer, to Rogers, then a freshman, but it was trending that way.
Though he pressed in State’s 49-9 loss to Alabama Rogers has been mostly successful in protecting the football.
He threw two interceptions at Vanderbilt, one tipped, one deep ball that in effect served as a punt as the Bulldogs faced third-and-8 from their 9. Vanderbilt took over near mid-field.
This Kentucky team hasn’t intercepted a lot of passes – The Wildcats rank last in the SEC with three – but it’s forced a lot of punts ranking third in the SEC in total defense.
They don’t get a ton of pressure on the passer, and their third-down defense numbers don’t lead the SEC.
What they do is minimize mistakes and make plays; they get off the field.
They’re fighters like Stoops.
The way to fight fighters is to fight efficiently and fight with them.
Will Levis’ ability to extend plays and scramble for big gains could be a difficult matchup for a Bulldogs’ defense prone to give up the occasional big play.
State will have to get a handle on that.
Its own bowl health may depend on it.