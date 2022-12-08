MSU Miller 1208

Mississippi State men’s basketball assistant coach James Miller, third from left, is enjoying his first season in Starkville. Miller served as Chris Jans’ associate head coach at New Mexico State for the past three seasons before following Jans to MSU.

 By KEVIN SNYDER Mississippi State athletics

STARKVILLE — When James Miller got into coaching nearly two decades ago, he would have killed for an opportunity at the Southeastern Conference level.

