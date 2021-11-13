Mississippi State men’s basketball cruises past Montana By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 13, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mississippi State men’s basketball team steamrolled past Montana on Saturday, winning 86-49 in Starkville.MSU improved to 2-0 by dominating in nearly every category.State shot 52 percent from the field compared to Montana’s 29 percent shooting.The Bulldogs out-rebounded the Grizzlies 47-28 and shot 57 percent from deep.Guard Iverson Molina paced MSU with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting. He added seven rebounds and six assists.Shakeel Moore and D.J. Jeffries had 15 points each.State’s starters scored 66 of the team’s points.MSU’s struggles at the free throw line continued by shooting 9-of-15. State was 15-of-26 from the charity stripe in its season-opening win against North Alabama.Mississippi State returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Detroit Mercy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Msu Mississippi Sport Basketball Men Shooting Assist Shakeel Moore Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists