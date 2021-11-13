Mississippi State men’s basketball team steamrolled past Montana on Saturday, winning 86-49 in Starkville.

MSU improved to 2-0 by dominating in nearly every category.

State shot 52 percent from the field compared to Montana’s 29 percent shooting.

The Bulldogs out-rebounded the Grizzlies 47-28 and shot 57 percent from deep.

Guard Iverson Molina paced MSU with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting. He added seven rebounds and six assists.

Shakeel Moore and D.J. Jeffries had 15 points each.

State’s starters scored 66 of the team’s points.

MSU’s struggles at the free throw line continued by shooting 9-of-15. State was 15-of-26 from the charity stripe in its season-opening win against North Alabama.

Mississippi State returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Detroit Mercy.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus