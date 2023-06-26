Mississippi State guard Shawn Jones Jr. (30) and forward Tolu Smith (1) celebrate during the Bulldogs’ 69-62 win over Texas A&M on Saturday in Starkville. MSU has won seven of its past nine games and is playing with confidence headed into its final two regular-season games.
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s men’s basketball schedule continues to take shape.
The Bulldogs, coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019, learned who their home and away Southeastern Conference opponents would be for the 2023-24 season Monday afternoon.
MSU, in Chris Jans’ second year as head coach, will play home-and-homes against Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
Additionally, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Georgia will make trips to Humphrey Coliseum this winter, while the Bulldogs will play road games against Texas A&M, Missouri, LSU and Florida.
Dates for these matchups have yet to be determined.
MSU, who returns all five of its starters from last year’s team that lost to Pittsburgh in the First Four, also has a slate of non-conference games scheduled, including: Arizona State in Chicago to open the season on Nov. 8, a home game against North Alabama on Nov. 14, a game in Atlanta on Dec. 9 against an opponent yet to be announced and two games in the Hall of Fame Classic at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, with the first game against Washington State on Nov. 18 and another game against either Rhode Island or Northwestern on Nov. 19.
