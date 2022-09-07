The Mississippi State men's basketball team has nearly finalized its schedule for the 2022-23 season.
The Southeastern Conference released its schedule for the upcoming year Monday morning, and the Bulldogs also released a list of nonconference home games.
Times and TV information have yet to be released.
MSU will open conference play at home against Alabama on Dec. 28 before a trip to Knoxville to face Tennessee on Jan. 3. The Bulldogs host the Volunteers on Jan. 17 and face the Crimson Tide again Jan. 25 in Tuscaloosa.
The Bulldogs host Ole Miss on Jan. 7 and travel to face the Rebels on Feb. 18 in Oxford.
MSU also plays two games with South Carolina (Jan. 31 on the road, Feb. 28 at home) and Missouri (Feb. 4 at home, Feb. 21 on the road).
Mississippi State has SEC road trips to Auburn on Jan. 14 and Arkansas on Feb. 11. Kentucky visits Starkville on Feb. 15.
In nonconference play, the Bulldogs open against Texas A&M–Corpus Christi on Nov. 7, a game already confirmed by new coach Chris Jans. MSU will take on Arkansas–Pine Bluff on Nov. 13 and, in the regional round of the Fort Myers Tipoff, face South Dakota on Nov. 17.
The Bulldogs will continue play in the tournament against Marquette at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in Fort Myers, Florida. They will face either Georgia Tech or Utah on Nov. 23.
MSU will host Omaha on Nov. 28 and Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 3.
The Bulldogs will make the return trip to Minnesota on Dec. 11 before hosting Nicholls State on Dec. 17. Mississippi State will face Drake in the Battle in the Vault tournament Dec. 20 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
MSU is also set to play at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, but details have yet to be released for the contest.
Here is the Bulldogs' 2022-23 schedule so far:
Nov. 7: vs. Texas A&M–Corpus Christi
Nov. 13: vs. Arkansas–Pine Bluff
Nov. 17: vs. South Dakota
Nov. 21: vs. Marquette at Fort Myers Tipoff, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 23: vs. Georgia Tech/Utah at Fort Myers Tipoff, 5 or 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 28: vs. Omaha
Dec. 3: vs. Mississippi Valley State
Dec. 11: at Minnesota
Dec. 17: vs. Nicholls State
Dec. 20: vs. Drake at Battle in the Vault, Lincoln, Nebraska
Dec. 28: vs. Alabama
Jan. 3: at Tennessee
Jan. 7: vs. Ole Miss
Jan. 11: at Georgia
Jan. 14: at Auburn
Jan. 17: vs. Tennessee
Jan. 21: vs. Florida
Jan. 25: at Alabama
Jan. 28: vs. TCU (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)
Jan. 31: at South Carolina
Feb. 4: vs. Missouri
Feb. 8: vs. LSU
Feb. 11: at Arkansas
Feb. 15: vs. Kentucky
Feb. 18: at Ole Miss
Feb. 21: at Missouri
Feb. 25: vs. Texas A&M
Feb. 28: vs. South Carolina
March 4: at Vanderbilt
