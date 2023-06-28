Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore has come on strong in the past month, scoring in double digits in five of his past seven games. Moore’s play resulted in a well-timed and much-needed move to the starting lineup, beginning Jan. 25.
Mississippi State’s basketball programs have found out their opponents for the first ever ACC/SEC Challenge.
MSU men’s basketball will travel to Georgia Tech on Nov 28, while MSU’s women’s team will host Miami (FL) on Nov. 29, according to releases from the school.
This year marks the first matchup between MSU and the Yellowjackets since 1974 and first in Atlanta since 1973. The two teams have previously played 29 times, with Georgia Tech holding a 16-13 advantage and winning four of the past five meetings.
The Yellowjackets, who haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2021, hired Damon Stoudamire as their new head coach this offseason.
The game will mark MSU’s second scheduled non-conference game in Atlanta this upcoming season, already scheduled to play an unnamed opponent on Dec. 9 in the city. The Bulldogs also have reported non-conference games against Arizona on Nov. 8 in Chicago to open the season, at home against North Alabama on Nov. 19 and two games in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament played at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut against Washington State on Nov. 18 and either Rhode Island or Northwestern on Nov. 19.
The women’s team has only played Miami once in its history, beating the Hurricanes on a neutral court in Alaska in 1987.
Miami, under 18th-year head coach Katie Meier, made its first ever NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance last season.
The ACC/SEC Challenge replaced the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which ran from 2013-2022.
