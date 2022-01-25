LEXINGTON, Ky. — There was an odd feeling Tuesday inside Rupp Arena as Kentucky continued playing and succeeding above the rim against Missisippi State.
If it wasn’t Oscar Tshiebwe snagging one of his 22 rebounds, then it was Bryce Hopkins slashing through the middle of the lane for one of Kentucky’s six dunks.
Or it was Hopkins chasing down Iverson Molinar for a block to keep MSU from cutting the lead to single digits in the final minute of the first half.
Or it was Dontaie Allen — who seemingly only shows up against Mississippi State — storming through the paint and soaring for a putback dunk.
But for all the success Kentucky was having playing its game, the lead was stuck between 10-16 points. The score didn’t indicate how dominant Kentucky actually was, you likely saw on Twitter, and a big run for Big Blue Nation was pending.
That was until Shakeel Moore started hitting 3-pointers and shushing the crowd. And Molinar was scoring easy layups off backdoor cuts en route to 30 points. And Mississippi State was getting to the free throw line.
The wait for a Kentucky run turned into momentum for Mississippi State, and suddenly a game Kentucky led for 37 minutes in regulation was headed to overtime.
Kentucky prevailed 82-74 in overtime thanks to Kellan Grady whose stroke from deep is likely going to end some seasons in March.
But for Mississippi State, Tuesday showed an ability to battle against momentum on the road in the SEC and prove it isn’t afraid of the success it so strongly believes it can have this season.
MSU didn’t provide efforts such as this one in losses at Florida and on a neutral court against Colorado State — games MSU led a majority of the way.
When teams swarmed Molinar, MSU’s offense disappeared and it allowed for big runs.
That wasn’t the case Tuesday night as Mississippi State adjusted through the game en route to 62 percent shooting from the field in the second half.
Mississippi State's display against Kentucky begins a tough stretch in which MSU will need performances such as these. State travels to play No. 13 Texas Tech on Saturday.