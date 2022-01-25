LEXINGTON, Ky. — There was an odd feeling Tuesday inside Rupp Arena as Kentucky continued playing and succeeding above the rim against Mississippi State.
If it wasn’t Oscar Tshiebwe snagging one of his 22 rebounds, then it was Bryce Hopkins slashing through the middle of the lane for one of Kentucky’s six dunks.
Or it was Hopkins chasing down Iverson Molinar for a block to keep MSU from cutting the lead to single digits in the final minute of the first half.
Or it was Dontaie Allen — who seemingly only shows up against Mississippi State — storming through the paint and soaring for a putback dunk.
But for all the success Kentucky was having playing its game, the lead was stuck between 10-16 points. The score didn’t indicate how dominant Kentucky actually was, you likely saw on Twitter, and a big run for Big Blue Nation was pending.
That was until Shakeel Moore started hitting 3-pointers and shushing the crowd. And Molinar was scoring easy layups off backdoor cuts. And Mississippi State was getting to the free throw line.
“We came out with a lot more swag in the second half,” Molinar said postgame.
The wait for a Kentucky run turned into momentum for Mississippi State, and suddenly a game Kentucky led for 37 minutes in regulation headed to overtime.
Kentucky prevailed 82-74 in overtime thanks to Kellan Grady whose stroke from deep is likely going to end some seasons in March.
But for Mississippi State, Tuesday showed an ability to battle against momentum on the road in the SEC and prove it isn’t afraid of the success it so strongly believed it could have this season.
“There were times in the game where we were really good,” Howland said. “If you’re watching this game tonight, you’re saying, ‘That team has potential to be a tournament team. No questions. They took Kentucky right to the wire and had a chance.’”
MSU’s first half effort was lackluster at best.
The Bulldogs shot below 30 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes, were out-rebounded 22-11 and made just one of their six attempts from deep.
Kentucky dominated in about every facet and had a Rupp Arena crowd engaged despite a 9 p.m. local tipoff.
The crowd, Molinar says, played its part in the nine missed free throws Mississippi State had. Howland, however, feels his players need to find a routine where the external factors don’t play a role in free throws.
Kentucky’s control of the game carried into the second half as it built its lead up to 16 points with 16:50 left in regulation.
Mississippi State didn’t respond with a quick, massive run. Instead, MSU built a series of 4-0 runs sandwiching a 9-0 and 7-0 run.
“We just wanted to keep grinding away and wait for our time,” Howland said.
Mississippi State held Kentucky to 39 percent shooting in the second half.
Mississippi State went from being outmatched in every aspect to sitting postgame and reflecting on the small things which ended up proving costly — such as missed layups or a missed box-out on the jumpball to open overtime.
“A big part of it is just being mentality tough,” Howland said. “Mental toughness is everything, especially in an environment where it’s us against the world.”
But it also showed MSU’s continued struggle to put together a full 40 minutes — something Howland knows will be crucial with a rough upcoming stretch starting with a trip to No. 13 Texas Tech on Saturday.