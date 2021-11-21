STARKVILLE — Shakeel Moore was walking up the court Sunday as Ben Howland’s voice echoed through Humphrey Coliseum.
“Shakeel,” the MSU men’s basketball head coach shouted in frustration as Moore was strolling seamlessly instead of receiving the inbounds pass following a Morehead State turnover.
As the first half continued, MSU’s frustrations followed. The Bulldogs (4-0) went on a three-of-nine shooting stretch as the Eagles fought their way back from a 20-11 deficit to take a 28-26 lead late in the first half.
Part of that stretch were a missed layup and poorly missed shot from deep for Moore.
Then with 36 seconds remaining in the half, Moore found the ball in his hands again. Without hesitation, he put up another attempt from three — his fourth of the half.
This one found the bottom of the net, forcing Morehead State to call a timeout. Moore, having given MSU a 29-28 lead, shook his head in disbelief as if to say finally something went Mississippi State’s way in an ugly start.
But it was the play MSU needed to settle into an eventual 66-46 win to maintain its perfect record.
“It was big,” Iverson Molinar said of Moore’s shot. “We were down and we, of course, didn’t want to finish the first half down.”
Moore’s body language was much different in the second half, as was Mississippi State’s play.
A Moore shot from deep extended an MSU lead to 37-28 to open the second half. As his stepback-triple forced Morehead State to call a timeout before the first media timeout of the half, Moore was met by Molinar for a chest bump before heading to the team’s huddle.
Those two remained consistent offensive pieces for MSU on the afternoon.
Molinar and Moore combined for 28 of Mississippi State’s points.
Molinar added six assists and seven rebounds.
The starting guard combo was active on the defensive end as well, collecting seven steals between themselves — five of which came from Moore who is averaging three steals per game.
“He reads the weak side,” Howland said of Moore. “I think he’s good on the ball, but he’s reading where he can get his hands on the ball. He has incredible strong, huge hands.”
Mississippi State got a late boost from Javian Davis and Andersson Garcia off the bench.
After Morehead State made it a six-point game with 11:19 to go, Garcia and Davis scored the next eight points for Mississippi State.
“They gotta build off of this,” Molinar said. “It’s gonna give them confidence. We expect them to make more plays like that off hustle.”
Mississippi State’s D.J. Jeffries closed out the afternoon with a rebound on the final shot of the game to secure his first double-double (13 points and 10 rebounds) since transferring from Memphis.
Jeffries had three of Mississippi State’s 14 offensive rebounds compared to Morehead State’s four — a point of emphasis after Detroit Mercy had 12 offensive boards to Mississippi State’s eight last week.
“That was our main focus this game,” Molinar said.
Junior guard Rocket Watts played 14 minutes against Morehead State — his second game of the season after playing eight minutes in his debut against Detroit Mercy Wednesday.
Watts (zero points, one assist and one rebound) returning to the lineup once against took away minutes from freshman guard Cam Carter who did not take a shot attempt in his three minutes of play Sunday.
“Watts is coming off the bench first,” Howland said. “Our two guards that start are playing excellent. They’re the only two guys that played more than 30 minutes, and we’d like to keep them at around 30 — each of those guys — which means there’s another 20 minutes.”
Morehead State was MSU’s toughest nonconference test thus far having won the Ohio Valley Conference last season to clinch an appearance in the NCAA tournament — something Howland expects Morehead State to do again this year.
The road ahead is tougher as Mississippi State gets set to travel to the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship this week. Mississippi State will open up play Thanksgiving night with a matchup against Louisville (3-1).
Mississippi State will face either Maryland (4-1) or Richmond (2-2) on Saturday.