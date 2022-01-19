Mississippi State (12-5, 3-2) needed a win Wednesday night as it entered Gainesville, Florida, for a crucial bubble matchup.
MSU and Florida were the final two teams in Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology for ESPN entering the night. Florida was No. 44 in the NET rankings. Mississippi State was No. 47.
The Bulldogs looked to be on their way to a win most of the night, but a late 16-2 run by the Gators gave the home team an 80-72 victory.
Here is how Mississippi State dropped a prime opportunity:
Mississippi State offense disappears late
Mississippi State led for 32 minutes in a Dec. 11 loss against Colorado State. But a late 17-2 run by the Rams cost the Bulldogs a sure win.
Against Florida, Mississippi State led for more than 24 minutes — including an eight-point lead with 8:57 remaining. Then Mississippi State lost its composure, keyed by turnovers, and allowed a 16-2 run.
"We gotta get better at understanding time and score," Howland said.
Florida regained the lead with five minutes left. Mississippi State had the ball looking to respond, but Florida honed in on one thing: deny Iverson Molinar the ball.
Mississippi State ran about 20 seconds of the shot clock, entirely outside the arc, just looking to get the ball to its point guard. It did, but Molinar was quickly forced to get rid of it.
Eventually, the empty possession resulted in a steal for Florida’s Anthony Duruji. An and-1 in transition gave Florida a two-possession lead it didn’t give up.
"We need other guys to be able to step up and do a good job handling the ball when (Molinar) doesn't have it," Howland said.
Florida dominates deep threat
Head coach Ben Howland praised MSU’s effort in its win against a ranked Alabama team last Saturday. He said if the effort was replicated moving forward, Mississippi State could overcome its struggles from deep.
The 3-point woes cost Mississippi State immediately.
Florida shot 10-of-24 from deep compared to Mississippi State’s 4-of-13 clip. Three of MSU’s made 3-pointers came in the first half, where State scored 41 points.
Mississippi State entered the matchup with 23.6 percent of its points coming from deep — No. 337 in the nation, according to KenPom.
The 13 attempts are four below Mississippi State's average on the season — ranking outside the top 300 in 3-point attempts per game.
However, Howland again said he wasn't upset with the number of attempts MSU took from deep because it wasn't a result of turning down open looks.
Duruji outshines Tolu Smith in the second half
Mississippi State had success inside, outscoring Florida 34-20 in points in the paint, thanks in large part to Florida’s top player in 6-foot-11-inch forward Colin Castleton being unavailable.
The advantage inside came despite first half struggles from forward Tolu Smith who scored a career-high 27 against Florida last season.
Smith found his way in the second half, though, scoring all 17 of his points on 6-of-8 shooting.
But his second half effort was outdone by Durjui. The senior forward scored 18 of his 22 in the final 20 minutes on 5-of-6 shooting from the field.
"He killed us," Howland said.