DAYTON, Ohio — Mississippi State men’s basketball’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2008 will have to wait.
While the No. 11-seeded Bulldogs vastly outperformed preseason expectations in head coach Chris Jans’ first season by earning the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2019, MSU’s season ultimately ended in disappointment Tuesday.
In a First Four matchup at University of Dayton Arena the Bulldogs couldn’t muster enough buckets against fellow 11-seed Pittsburgh as MSU fell to the Panthers, 60-59.
With the loss, Mississippi State’s season ends with a 21-13 record.
Tuesday’s bout between 11 seeds featured two teams with starkly different playstyles. Throughout the year, Mississippi State adopted an identity as a defensive-minded team, holding opponents to an average of 61 points per contest, the eighth-best mark in the country of 352 Division I teams. Jans’ offense certainly doesn’t win any beauty contests, as the Bulldogs rely on a post-heavy attack with only one of five starters averaging double digits (senior forward Tolu Smith with 15.8 points per game). The end result was a paltry 66.4 points per game average, ranked 307th in the country and the worst total offensive output of any school that qualified for the 68-team NCAA tournament.
On the flip side, Pittsburgh’s offense can be described as a fast-paced, full-court attack that hardly wastes time before hoisting a shot en route to scoring 76.3 points per game (71st nationwide). The Panthers’ defense ranked around the middle of the pack nationally, allowing 69.7 points per contest, the 159th-ranked scoring defense.
In the end, the flow of the game favored MSU’s style, but Pittsburgh found a way to grind out a win.
The first half was a tightly-contested affair, with the Panthers (23-11) holding a narrow 35-34 lead at the half, with 68.6 percent of their points coming on 3-pointers (8-of-13). Not normally explosive from beyond the arc, the Bulldogs broke their traditional mold by hitting four of their first five 3-pointers before only converting one of their next 10 to end the half. Though the deficit was only one point, trailing at halftime has been a near-death sentence for MSU this season, as the Bulldogs finish with a 1-10 record this season when trailing at halftime.
The second half could’ve been described as a mild heart attack for those with a rooting interest, with neither team establishing more than a one-possession lead until 3 minutes and 6 seconds remained in the contest and the Panthers went ahead by six points on a 3-pointer. MSU went on a quick 7-0 run to re-take the lead with 30 seconds remaining capped off by a Smith layup, but Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton hit what turned into the game-winning shot with 10 seconds remaining.
The Bulldogs had three chances to pull off a thrilling win on its final possession, but Smith had a layup blocked with 2.7 seconds remaining on the first attempt. On the ensuing in-bounds play on the final possession, junior guard Shakeel Moore missed a good look from beyond the arc, then senior forward D.J. Jeffries couldn’t convert a putback at the buzzer, leading to MSU players standing in disbelief while Pittsburgh celebrated.
Heading into the contest, Pittsburgh was already at a disadvantage matching up with Smith, a first-team All-SEC selection, in the post. Six-foot-11 sophomore Panthers starting center Federiko Federiko missed Tuesday’s game after suffering a knee injury, thrusting backup Pittsburgh forward Guillermo Diaz Graham into a starting role. Diaz Graham made a key defensive play on Smith late in the contest with his block when it mattered most, and held the MSU standout to 13 points on 5 of 11 shooting with eight rebounds.
The Bulldogs were bolstered by their guard play, as Moore finished with 14 points for Mississippi State, 10 of which came in the first half, while senior guard Dashawn Davis chipped in 15. Meanwhile, Nelly Cummings led Pittsburgh in scoring with 15 points.
MSU shot 38.1 percent from the field and held Pittsburgh to 38.9 percent.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.