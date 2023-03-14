Mississippi St Tennessee Basketball

Tennessee guard Tyreke Key (4) drives against Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn.

 Wade Payne | AP

DAYTON, Ohio — Mississippi State men’s basketball’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2008 will have to wait.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you