STARKVILLE — In a testament to the expectations he set for his team this season, Mississippi State men’s basketball head coach Ben Howland didn’t spend his press conference Monday focusing on the fun of traveling to the Bahamas.
State will spend its holiday at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, and Howland isn’t too concerned with the team bonding and beach time.
“We’re traveling to play the level of competition on a neutral side,” Howland said. “That’s the purpose of the trip to play against high-major teams.”
Howland, who can be seen before press conferences asking those in the room if they’re vaccinated, was concerned a month ago about the trip due to the Bahamas being labeled as Stage 4.
The Bahamas have dropped to a Stage 3, per the CDC.
“It was very dangerous a month ago,” Howland says. “Now, it’s just dangerous.”
Howland said as of Monday, MSU’s entire traveling party tested negative. Everybody who enters the location at the site has to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
“Sixty percent of the workers are vaccinated,” Howland added. “Wish that was a little higher because we’re all just trying to keep safe.”
»MSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Set for Daytona Beach Invitational
Once State gets to the Bahamas and is good to play, the test begins.
MSU opens up play at 8:30 p.m. Thursday against Louisville.
UL is 3-1 this season after losing at home against Furman on Nov. 12. The Cardinals will be without head coach Chris Mack who is still facing a suspension by the university for failing to follow guidelines in his handling of an extortion attempt by former assistant Dino Gaudio.
Louisville is led by senior guard Noah Locke who is averaging 16 points per game. Howland says MSU is familiar with Locke from his time at Florida before transferring to Louisville this season.
“He’s a real problem because if he’s open, he’s gonna make it,” Howland said. “He really spaces the floor for them well.”
Locke is joined by Jarrod West in the backcourt — a graduate transfer from Marshall.
The Cardinals also feature a 6-foot-11-inch presence inside in Malik Williams who is averaging nearly 10 rebounds per game.
Matt Cross is a piece of the bench who is shooting 60 percent from deep.
“They have a lot of depth,” Howland said.
»UNDEFEATED: MSU men's basketball headed to Bahamas 4-0
Mississippi State’s opponent and tipoff time Saturday will be determined by how the remaining games go.
If Mississippi State beats Louisville, it will face the winner of Richmond and Maryland at 9 a.m. Saturday. If State loses, it will face the loser of the aforementioned game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Maryland (4-1) was ranked No. 21 coming into the season, but a loss at home against George Mason dropped the Terps out of the AP poll.
Richmond (3-2) is a team Howland anticipates getting into the tournament this season. The Spiders were eliminated by the Bulldogs in the second round of last season’s NIT.
Bahamas Times and TV
Nov. 25: Maryland vs. Richmond — 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Nov. 25: Mississippi State vs. Louisville — 8:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Nov. 27: Winners play each other — 9 a.m. CBS Sports Network
Nov. 27: Losers play each other — 11:30 a.m. FloHoops