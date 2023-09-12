Mississippi State men’s basketball landed its first commit for the Class of 2024 with Dellquan Warren, a combo guard from Erie, Pa., announcing his commitment to head coach Chris Jans and company on Sunday.
Warren is a big get for the Bulldogs — 247 Composite rated him as a top-100 national prospect in his class, the 12th-best combo guard and the fourth-best player from Pennsylvania. He visited Starkville last Thursday and had offers from eight other high-major programs, including Alabama, Ohio State, Maryland and Florida State.
Initially committed to Rutgers, Warren told 247Sports that he talked with MSU more than any other team after reopening his recruiting process. The Bulldogs are coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019, though they lost in the First Four to Pittsburgh, and they return their entire starting lineup in guards Dashawn Davis and Shakeel Moore, wing DJ Jeffries, forward Cameron Matthews and center Tolu Smith.
Those returning starters are joined by a pair of transfers in Andrew Taylor from Marshall and Jimmy Bell from West Virginia. MSU also landed the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year in Josh Hubbard, who was initially committed to Ole Miss before the Rebels fired head coach Kermit Davis.
The Bulldogs open the 2023-24 season on Nov. 8 against Arizona State in Chicago, then welcome Tennessee-Martin to Humphrey Coliseum for the home opener three days later. Southeastern Conference play begins Jan. 6 with a trip to South Carolina.
