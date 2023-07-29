LISBON, Portugal – Mississippi State men's basketball used a 26-4 run during the first and second quarters as the Bulldogs captured a 76-50 victory over the Lisbon All-Stars on Saturday to open its Portugal Foreign Tour.
The Maroon and White showcased a balanced scoring attack with eight players scoring at least five points. State canned 10 of its 31 field goals from three-point territory. The Bulldogs also recorded 21 steals, 19 assists and six blocks.
"We're glad that we're here," head coach Chris Jans said. "The kids have been looking forward to playing against someone else. We finished our eight weeks of training before coming over to Portugal. We had a long day of travel [yesterday]. Like most games, there was some good, bad and ugly. Today was no different. It was good to see everybody having some fun. I think most everybody got in the scoring column. We did make 10 three's which is a good sign as well."
Josh Hubbard secured a team-leading 12 points coupled with three steals and two assists, while Andrew Taylor turned in a solid all-around effort with nine points, four assists and four rebounds.
Jimmy Bell Jr. and Adrian Myers registered eight points apiece with Myers pulling down four rebounds.
"We expect that from them. They [Taylor and Bell Jr.] have been there and done that," Jans said. "They've got a lot of experience under their belt. Both of them looked comfortable out there. Some of our newer guys did what new guys do. They played a little too fast and tried to make something out of nothing. You can't teach experience. Hopefully, these games over here will help them understand how they need to play for us to be productive."
Tolu Smith and Jaquan Scott added six points each whereas Scott grabbed seven rebounds and notched a pair of blocks. D.J. Jeffries and Shawn Jones Jr. each tallied five points followed by KeShawn Murphy who chipped in four points and four assists.
The Bulldogs will continue their foreign tour against the Portugal All-Stars on Sunday. Tip time is slated for 4:30 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. CT. The game will be streamed live at YouTube.com/HailState.
