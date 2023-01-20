Shakeel Moore

Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore (3) scored a career-high 20 points during the Bulldogs’ game Tuesday against Tennessee. Moore stressed the importance of “staying the course” after a loss that dropped MSU to 1-5 in the SEC.

 By Mike Mattina Mississippi State athletics

STARKVILLE — Just before the Mississippi State men’s basketball team broke up its postgame meeting Tuesday night, head coach Chris Jans offered a reminder to a disappointed but determined group of players.

