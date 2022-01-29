It was an evening in Lubbock, Texas, where Mississippi State men's basketball set plenty new season worsts in a 76-50 loss against No. 13 Texas Tech.
Behind a season-low points and a season-high turnovers, Mississippi State appeared overmatched from the start.
"This is one where you get beat that bad, you flush it and you move on," MSU head coach Ben Howland said. "We’re not dwelling on this at all."
Here is a look at what went wrong for the Bulldogs:
Texas Tech controls the terms
Texas Tech has a hounding defense which KenPom ranks at No. 4 in adjusted defensive efficiency, No. 24 in effective field goal percentage and No. 16 in turnover percentage.
Those watching on national television saw those numbers at work.
Mississippi State turned the ball over 22 times on 67 possessions (32. 8 percent).
The Red Raiders scored 24 points off turnovers compared to the Bulldogs’ 11 points off 16 turnovers.
Texas Tech made it a point of emphasis to eliminate Iverson Molinar from the game by attacking him with what he referred to as an "unorthodox" defense.
"I haven't seen that type of defense yet in college," Molinar said postgame. "Just give them props for what they did today on defense."
Molinar’s 12 points paced MSU while D.J. Jeffries (11) and Rocket Watts (10) were the only other Bulldogs to score in double figures. Cameron Matthews’ plus/minus of minus-15 was the best among MSU’s starters.
First half struggles continue
Mississippi State’s thrilling comeback Tuesday at Kentucky, though it resulted in an overtime loss, overshadowed what has become a trending issue for MSU.
MSU’s first half defense has been poor.
It began three weeks ago in State’s trip to Oxford where Ole Miss shot 58 percent from the floor and 64 percent from deep in the opening 20 minutes. At the time, it seemed to be an anomaly for an MSU team Howland said holds its identity on defense.
Mississippi State cleaned up its early defense in its next two games by limiting Georgia to 43 percent shooting and Alabama to 40 percent.
Then, the bad trends returned.
Mississippi State allowed Florida to shoot 48 percent from the field in the first half on Jan. 19. Back in Starkville three days later, Ole Miss shot 62 percent. Kentucky shot 54 percent from the field in the first half.
Texas Tech shot 56 percent in the opening frame.
The Red Raiders finished shooting nearly 62 percent — their best this season.
"I was just really impressed with their team going into today’s game and even more impressed after seeing them," Howland said of a Texas Tech team he considers to be the top Big 12 team.
Mississippi State bigs disappear
MSU is without the reigning SEC rebounding champ in Tolu Smith whose knee injury suffered in a win against Ole Miss a week ago is considered “week-to-week.”
Smith has been in and out of the lineup all season, so State has gotten a look at what playing without him is like.
Matthews slides into the starting lineup while Garrison Brooks plays the 5. Javian Davis comes off the bench to either fill in for Brooks or take the 5 while Brooks shifts to the 4.
Against Texas Tech, Davis and Brooks struggled to fill Smith’s void.
They combined for eight points and five rebounds. Brooks was a minus-24 in 31 minutes while Davis was a minus-7 in 16 minutes.