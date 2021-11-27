Tolu Smith, shown in a file photo, had a double-double for the Bulldogs against Richmond. AP Mississippi State men's basketball takes down Richmond, splits Bahamas games By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 27, 2021 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook groupMississippi State men’s basketball fended off a scare to close out its trip to the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, taking down Richmond 82-71 in overtime.MSU led by as much as 12 in the game and had a 66-58 lead with 2:46 to go. But eight unanswered points by Richmond to close out the second half sent the game into overtime.In the extra period, transfer guard Shakeel Moore led the way for State.Moore scored seven on his eight points in overtime highlighted by his lone triple stretching MSU’s lead to nine with just over a minute to go.MSU was paced by forward Tolu Smith who scored 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting in his second game returning from an offseason foot procedure.Smith, who led the SEC in rebounds last season, had his first double-double of the season with 11 rebounds.Richmond’s Tyler Burton was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting to go along with seven boards.Dji Bailey contributed 10 points off the bench for Richmond.State returns home after splitting its games in the Bahamas. MSU lost to Maryland to open play on Thanksgiving.MSU plays Lamar at 7 p.m. Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Mens Basketball Richmond Mens Basketball Tolu Smith Shakeel Moore Tyler Burton Dji Bailey Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship Richmond Msu Basketball Sport Men Overtime Rebound Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists