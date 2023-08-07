NEWARK, New Jersey – Mississippi State men's basketball will square off with Rutgers in a marquee SEC-Big Ten neutral site meeting leading into the holiday break.
Gazelle's Gotham Classic is slated for Saturday, December 23 at the Prudential Center, home of the NHL's New Jersey Devils.
Tip time is slated for approximately 11 a.m. CT. Television details for the contest will be released at a later date.
Rutgers has appeared in two of the last three NCAA Tournaments and won double-digit games during Big Ten play every season since 2019-20 under Steve Pikiell. The Scarlet Knights won the lone meeting between the two schools, a 74-69 decision during the 1999-2000 season at the USBWA Classic in St. Charles, Missouri.
Mississippi State's non-conference slate already features a matchup with Washington State (Nov. 18) from the Pac-12 Conference at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off hosted by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Bulldogs also have a guaranteed matchup with either Northwestern or Rhode Island (Nov. 19) in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Mississippi State will travel to Georgia Tech (Nov. 28) for the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.
The 2023-24 SEC home schedule is highlighted by matchups with Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee who joined the Bulldogs in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Mississippi State is led by Chris Jans who guided the Bulldogs back to college basketball's biggest stage with a program single-season record for a first-year coach with 21 victories and a 2023 NCAA Tournament trip.
The Maroon and White are among the nation's leaders returning 80.9 percent of its points, 72.4 percent of its rebounds, 83.8 percent of its assists, 83.6 percent of its steals and 75.2 percent of its blocks from last season.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.