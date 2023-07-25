Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans salutes students and fans following the team's win over TCU in an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State men's basketball program will head on a 10-day foreign tour to Portugal from July 27-August 5, announced Tuesday.
Per NCAA rules regarding a foreign tour, the Bulldogs are in the midst of holding 10 team practices during the June and July summer periods prior to departure.
Mississippi State will travel overseas and is scheduled to play three games during its time in Portugal. The Bulldogs also will have the opportunity to visit various historic sites in the cities of Lisbon and Porto.
"I've been fortunate enough to go on a number of foreign tours, and there's so much growth that comes not only from the basketball aspect but also through the cultural experience," head coach Chris Jans said. "Getting to visit another country and opening our eyes to other parts of the world will be a good experience for all of us. Hopefully, it will improve the camaraderie of our team and bring us closer together. Additionally, the extra practices that you're granted per NCAA rules are invaluable to our program."
The Bulldogs are slated to meet the Lisbon All Stars on Saturday, July 29 followed by the Portugal All Stars on Sunday, July 30. Both games are scheduled to tipoff at 4:30 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. CT from the CF Belenenses Gymnasium located in Lisbon.
Following its two games in Portugal's capital city, State will take on the Basketball Association of Porto on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tip time is slated for 7 p.m. local time/1 p.m. CT from the Pavilaho Municipal de Pedroucos located in Porto.
At this time, there is no live streaming information available on State's three contests from Portugal.
Mississippi State is led by Chris Jans who guided the Bulldogs back to college basketball's biggest stage with a program single-season record for a first-year coach with 21 victories and a 2023 NCAA Tournament trip.
The Maroon and White are among the nation's leaders returning 80.9 percent of its points, 72.4 percent of its rebounds, 83.8 percent of its assists, 83.6 percent of its steals and 75.2 percent of its blocks from last season.
