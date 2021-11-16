STARKVILLE – Mississippi State men’s basketball guard Rocket Watts tweaked his hip injury toward the end of practice Monday, head coach Ben Howland told reporters on Tuesday.
Howland says Watts slipped out of his shoe but was feeling better when he got up. Howland was concerned about his guard's status early Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday evening, a team spokesperson confirmed Watts would still be making his season debut Wednesday against Detroit Mercy as expected.
"In terms of our depth, (Watts) just gives us another weapon that’s experienced, that’s played in big games, that’s played in the NCAA tournament two years in a row," Howland said.
Watts joined Mississippi State this season after spending the previous two seasons at Michigan State.
Last year, Watts unknowingly was playing through a torn labrum in his hip which required offseason surgery.
Scouting Detroit Mercy
Mississippi State shouldn’t have much issue improving its record to 3-0 Wednesday when it welcomes an 0-2 Detroit Mercy team to Humphrey Coliseum.
Detroit lost by 38 points at Wyoming to open the season on Nov. 10 before losing by eight at Toledo three days later.
Howland is familiar with Detroit Mercy head coach Mike Davis as the two faced off in previous head coaching stops.
Most notably, Howland’s Pittsburgh team took down Davis’ Indiana team in the second round of the 2003 NCAA tournament.
Detroit Mercy features senior guard Antoine Davis — a Birmingham, Alabama, native — whose 2,077 careers points are most among active players at the Division I level.
“He’s an excellent point guard,” Howland said.
Detroit Mercy also has D.J. Harvey, a grad transfer from Vanderbilt who had 15 points in two games against MSU last season.
Prince Oduro is a senior forward for Detroit Mercy after transferring from South Florida, but prior to that he spent two years at Mississippi State.
He played limited minutes for MSU in the 2019-20 season — shooting 7-of-13 the entirety of the year.
Oduro started both games for Detroit Mercy this season and averages 6.5 points per game.
Tolu Smith update
Adding to Mississippi State’s depth should be forward Tolu Smith, who underwent a foot procedure in early September.
Howland said he anticipates Smith returning in the next three weeks.
Smith averaged 12.6 points and eight rebounds per game last season with the Bulldogs, and it’s clear he’s anxious to get back on the court this year.
“Tolu we’ve gotta yell at to get out of the gym so he doesn’t over-stress the stress fracture in his foot,” Howland said. “He’s famous for spending five or six hours a day in a gym.”