STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's men's basketball matchup at Missouri scheduled for Jan. 5 was postponed two weeks ago due to positive cases within the Missouri program.

Wednesday, the SEC announced its plan to reschedule the game.

Mississippi State's home game against Missouri – originally slated for Feb. 19 – will now be played at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. The game will be streamed on SEC Network-plus.

MSU baseball opens it season at home the same day, but a first pitch time hasn't been announced. 

The Bulldogs will travel to Columbia, Missouri, for a matchup with the Tigers at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 — aired on SEC Network. 

