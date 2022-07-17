The 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft began Sunday night in Los Angeles.
Follow this thread for updates on Mississippi State players and signees during the draft’s first two rounds.
Jett Williams — Round 1, No. 14, New York Mets
Mississippi State signee Jett Williams became the first Bulldog off the board Sunday evening.
Williams was taken with the No. 14 overall pick by the New York Mets. The shortstop from Rockwall-Heath High School (Texas) was a consensus first-round pick.
The No. 14 pick carries a slot value of $4,241,600, but the Mets can offer Williams more or less than that amount.
Either way, the high pick means Williams is unlikely to come to campus in 2022.
He would join pitcher JT Ginn, outfielders Rowdey Jordan and Jake Mangum and even manager Buck Showalter as Mississippi State products in the Mets’ system.
Mississippi State signees Bradley Loftin and Jurrangelo Cijntje are also candidates to turn pro out of high school, while right-hander Colby Holcombe of Northeast Mississippi Community College could sign with a big-league club.
Bulldogs players Logan Tanner, Brad Cumbest, Kamren James, Preston Johnson, KC Hunt, Jackson Fristoe, Luke Hancock and Brandon Smith are among the candidates to be selected this weekend.
Landon Sims — Competitive Balance Round A, Pick No. 34, Arizona Diamondbacks
Landon Sims came off the board one pick before his hometown Atlanta Braves got on the clock.
Sims was taken by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the No. 34 overall pick as part of Competitive Balance Round A, the “sandwich” round between Rounds 1 and 2.
The pick carries a slot value of $2,257,100.
Sims was the first Mississippi State player drafted Sunday and will likely sign with Arizona after tearing his UCL and undergoing Tommy John surgery in March. He was injured March 5 during his third start of the season against Tulane.
Sims was dominant out of the Mississippi State bullpen in 2021, striking out 100 batters in relief as he filled the closer role for the Bulldogs en route to their first national championship.
He tried to entrench himself as a starter in 2022, but the injury put an end to that.
Sims profiles as a reliever at the Major League level. ESPN draft analyst Kiley McDaniel suggested Sims could be the first player from the 2022 draft class to reach the majors once he gets healthy.
Logan Tanner — Round 2, No. 55, Cincinnati Reds
Logan Tanner became the second Mississippi State player off the board, selected with pick No. 55 in the second round by the Cincinnati Reds.
The Mississippi State catcher hit .285 with seven home runs and 38 RBIs in his junior season. The George County High School native was scouted as a pitcher out of high school but chose to attend MSU, helping lead the Bulldogs to their 2021 Men’s College World Series title.
Tanner’s rocket arm behind the plate helped him make his name, and on Sunday, it paid off. The No. 55 pick comes with a slot value of $1,373,300.
He’ll go to a Reds team among the worst in the majors this year but known for its history at the catcher position, dating back to Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench.
This story will be updated.