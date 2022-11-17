STARKVILLE — Defense and physicality.
These were the keys not just for Mississippi State men’s basketball to win but to overpower South Dakota on Thursday night. Head coach Chris Jans wanted his players to utilize their athletic advantage and come out stronger than they had in their three previous games, and it certainly worked in the Bulldogs’ favor as MSU moved to 4-0 after a dominant 79-42 win at home over the Coyotes (2-2).
“We talked a lot pregame about just really trying to get our defense into the game from the jump,” Jans said after the win. “We knew we were going to be more athletic; we wanted them to feel us physically on that end of the floor, and just be athletic in guarding the ball, closeouts, checks, and I thought for the most part we did that.”
The Bulldogs got out in front early and led with a big 38-15 margin at the break. They continued building a lead over the second half, with Tolu Smith and Cameron Matthews driving strong and dominating in the paint. Meanwhile, D.J Jeffries got hot from downtown, hitting four from distance as the team went 7 for 25 total from beyond the arc.
MSU kept piling onto its lead largely thanks to the dominant play in the paint. Smith was typically good at scoring from down low, but the offensive contributions from Matthews on the night really allowed the Bulldogs to take control early. Matthews finished a perfect 6 of 6 from the field, scoring 14 points while dealing three assists and grabbing six boards.
“I thought he got some rebounds off the backboard and pushed the ball, which we allow him to do which gives us a whole other element in our transition game,” Jans said of Matthews’ offensive contributions on the night. “The way he picked his spots a little better, recently he’s been like picking and popping and holding the ball and trying to drive it against a set defense, but tonight I thought he caught it and ripped it and was more efficient with the choices he made with the basketball.”
The scoring and work in the paint stood out for Matthews, typically known for his physical defending and vocal leadership on that end of the floor. He looked very comfortable on the ball, and Jans noted the positive transformation it gave the team on offense.
“Obviously he’s a really good defender, and he can run and all that stuff,” he said. “Everyone sees that, but if he can give us nights where he can score the ball for us, that really is going to help us on that end of the floor.”
Even with the added offensive production, what Smith referred to as a contagious defensive energy was still there from Matthews. He embraced that role after the game, too, saying he’ll do whatever it takes.
“I’m just trying to help the team in any way I can,” Matthews said, “and if that’s being a defensive voice and anchor then I just do whatever they need me to do.”
The real tests start to come next week for MSU, who will travel to Florida for the Fort Myers Tipoff and take on a tough Marquette team coached by Shaka Smart. The test away from home comes early in the season but just when the Bulldogs need it, according to their coach.
“It’s going to be fun,” Jans said. “We’re going to see where we’re at, one way or another. It’s time in the season for us to play a team like that. I have no idea what the result is going to be, but we need to be challenged. We’re definitely going to get exposed in some areas of the game. Who knows what it’ll be, but we’re going to find out after Monday and Wednesday with the quality of teams that we’re playing where we’re at and what we need to work on.”
MSU will face off with Marquette at 7:30 p.m. Monday and will play either Georgia Tech or Utah on Wednesday. Both games will be televised on FS1.
