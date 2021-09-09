Mississippi State (1-0) welcomes an N.C. State (1-0) team just outside the AP top 25 to Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday.
N.C. State is coming off a smooth 45-0 win against South Florida in Week 1 while MSU looks to build momentum off a 20-point comeback win against Louisiana Tech.
In an exciting matchup, here's how the teams match up:
Quarterbacks
N.C. State's Devin Leary is adjusting to his third quarterback coach with the program while Will Rogers continues to learn Mike Leach's Air Raid offense. Leary showed ability to avoid making mistakes.
But if Rogers can perform like he did in the fourth quarter against La. Tech, he can make a difference in a game more than Leary.
Edge: MSU
Running backs
MSU’s Jo’quavious Marks showed his offseason work was no joke. He scored three touchdowns (two rushing) and ran over defenders throughout the game. But N.C. State has a duo in Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person who combined for 271 rushing yards in Week 1.
Edge: N.C. State
Receivers/Tight ends
N.C. State had nine receivers combined for 17 catches in Week 1. Only four of those receivers had more than one catch. MSU had eight players combine for 39 catches with every receiver catching at least two passes.
Edge: MSU
Offensive line
MSU's offensive line gave up three sacks, five tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries. N.C. State gave up one sack, two QB hurries and three tackles for loss.
But N.C. State's line held create 293 rushing yards.
Edge: N.C. State
Defensive line
MSU's defensive line will need to be on its game to slow down N.C. State's rush offense. MSU gave up 101 rushing yards on 25 attempts, but 59 of those yards came on a TD run by La. Tech quarterback Austin Kendall. N.C. State's defensive line will need to focus more on getting pressure on Rogers, which it didn't do against USF.
Edge: Even
Linebackers
Mississippi State’s linebacking core was a bright spot for MSU in Week 1, but N.C. State brings a fundamentally sound unit. The Wolfpack miss very few tackles, which is surprising for a team early in the season.
Edge: Even
Secondary
Martin Emerson was hardly targeted in MSU's season opener. Emmanuel Forbes appeared to get burned against La. Tech for a 70-yard TD, but it could have also been a miscommunication. Regardless, MSU figures to have an elite cornerback duo this season with a deep safety position.
It's difficult to determine how impressive N.C. State's 167 passing yards allowed were against South Florida. Let the Air Raid offense be the test.
Edge: MSU
Special teams
MSU's special teams sparked the Week 1 comeback and also sealed the win. Lideatrick Griffin appears to be among the nation's top kick returners. Jaden Crumedy showed defensive starters aren't too exhausted to make plays on special teams.
Edge: MSU