djr-2021-09-05-sport-state-calvin-arp1

Mississippi State's Jamire Calvin crosses the goal line to score last in the first quarter against Louisiana Tech putting State up 14-0 on Saturday.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Mississippi State

Offense

QB;2;Will Rogers;So.

-or- 9;Chance Lovertich;Sr.

RB;7;Jo'quavious Marks;So.

-or- 23;Dillon Johnson;So.

X-WR;4;Malik Heath;Sr.

H-WR;6;Jamire Calvin;Gr.

Y-WR;85;Austin Williams; R-Sr.

-or- 11;Jaden Walley;So.

Z-WR;10;Makai Polk;Jr.

LT;67;Charles Cross;R-So.

LG;58;Kameron Jones;R-Jr.

C;63;LaQuinston Sharp;Sr.

RG;69;Kwatrivous Johnson;R-Jr.

RT;78;Scott Lashley;R-Sr.

Defense

DE;5;Randy Charlton;R-Jr.

DT;94;Jaden Crumedy;R-Jr.

NG;93;Cameron Young;R-Jr.

SAM;2;Tyrus Wheat;Sr.

MIKE;14;Nathaniel Watson;R-Jr.

WILL;3;Aaron Brule;R-Jr.

CB;1;Martin Emerson;Jr.

CB;13;Emmanuel Forbes;So.

FS;19;Collin Duncan;Jr.

SS;0;Jalen Green;Sr.

DOG;38;Fred Peters;Sr.

Specialists

K;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.

P;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.

-or- 56;Archer Trafford;R-So.

KO;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.

KR;5;Lideatrick Griffin;So.

PR;85;Austin Williams;R-Sr.

LS;43;Hayes Hammond;R-Fr.

-or- 41;Colby Cox;R-Fr.

H;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.

N.C. State 

Offense

QB;13;Devin Leary;R-So.

RB;7;Zonovan Knight;So.

-or- 8;Ricky Person;Jr.

X-WR;88;Devin Carter;R-So.

H-WR;6;Trent Pennix;R-So.

Y-WR;28;Dylan Parham;R-Gr.

Z-WR;86;Emeka Emezie;R-Gr.

SL;5;Thayer Thomas;R-Gr.

-or- 4;Porter Rooks;Fr. 

LT;79;Ikem Ekwonu;So.

LG;64;Chander Zavala;R-Gr.

C;50;Grant Gibson;R-Gr.

RG;54;Dylan McMahon;R-Fr.

RT;56;Bryson Speas;R-Jr.

Defense

LE;99;Daniel Joseph;R-Gr.

-or- 48;Corey Durden;R-Gr.

N;5;C.J. Clark;R-Fr.

RE;90;Savion Jackson;So.

SAM;32;Drake Thomas;So.

MLB;1;Isaiah Moore;R-Gr.

WLB;11;Payton Wilson;R-So.

NIC;13;Tyler Baker-Williams;Jr.

LC;25;Shyheim Battle;R-Fr.

-or- 7;Chris Ingram;R-Gr.

-or- 3;Aydan White;Fr.

SS;6;Jakeen Harris;So.

-or- 4;Cyrus Fagan;R-Gr.

FS;10;Tanner Ingle;Jr.

RC;24;Derrek Pitts;R-Gr.

-or- 22;Teshaun Smith;Jr.

-or- 3;Aydan White;Fr. 

Specialists

PK;32;Christopher Dunn;Jr.

P;99;Trenton Gill;R-Gr.

KO;99;Trenton Gill;R-Gr.

LS;91;Joe Shimko;So.

H;99;Trenton Gill;R-Gr.

PR;5;Thayer Thomas;R-Gr.

KOR;7;Zonovan Knight;So.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus