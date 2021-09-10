agate Mississippi State vs N.C. State starters By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Sep 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State's Jamire Calvin crosses the goal line to score last in the first quarter against Louisiana Tech putting State up 14-0 on Saturday. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mississippi StateOffenseQB;2;Will Rogers;So.-or- 9;Chance Lovertich;Sr.RB;7;Jo'quavious Marks;So.-or- 23;Dillon Johnson;So.X-WR;4;Malik Heath;Sr.H-WR;6;Jamire Calvin;Gr.Y-WR;85;Austin Williams; R-Sr.-or- 11;Jaden Walley;So.Z-WR;10;Makai Polk;Jr.LT;67;Charles Cross;R-So.LG;58;Kameron Jones;R-Jr.C;63;LaQuinston Sharp;Sr.RG;69;Kwatrivous Johnson;R-Jr.RT;78;Scott Lashley;R-Sr.DefenseDE;5;Randy Charlton;R-Jr.DT;94;Jaden Crumedy;R-Jr.NG;93;Cameron Young;R-Jr.SAM;2;Tyrus Wheat;Sr.MIKE;14;Nathaniel Watson;R-Jr.WILL;3;Aaron Brule;R-Jr.CB;1;Martin Emerson;Jr.CB;13;Emmanuel Forbes;So.FS;19;Collin Duncan;Jr.SS;0;Jalen Green;Sr.DOG;38;Fred Peters;Sr.SpecialistsK;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.P;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.-or- 56;Archer Trafford;R-So.KO;8;Brandon Ruiz;R-Sr.KR;5;Lideatrick Griffin;So.PR;85;Austin Williams;R-Sr.LS;43;Hayes Hammond;R-Fr.-or- 41;Colby Cox;R-Fr.H;37;Tucker Day;R-Sr.N.C. State OffenseQB;13;Devin Leary;R-So.RB;7;Zonovan Knight;So.-or- 8;Ricky Person;Jr.X-WR;88;Devin Carter;R-So.H-WR;6;Trent Pennix;R-So.Y-WR;28;Dylan Parham;R-Gr.Z-WR;86;Emeka Emezie;R-Gr.SL;5;Thayer Thomas;R-Gr.-or- 4;Porter Rooks;Fr. LT;79;Ikem Ekwonu;So.LG;64;Chander Zavala;R-Gr.C;50;Grant Gibson;R-Gr.RG;54;Dylan McMahon;R-Fr.RT;56;Bryson Speas;R-Jr.DefenseLE;99;Daniel Joseph;R-Gr.-or- 48;Corey Durden;R-Gr.N;5;C.J. Clark;R-Fr.RE;90;Savion Jackson;So.SAM;32;Drake Thomas;So.MLB;1;Isaiah Moore;R-Gr.WLB;11;Payton Wilson;R-So.NIC;13;Tyler Baker-Williams;Jr.LC;25;Shyheim Battle;R-Fr.-or- 7;Chris Ingram;R-Gr.-or- 3;Aydan White;Fr.SS;6;Jakeen Harris;So.-or- 4;Cyrus Fagan;R-Gr.FS;10;Tanner Ingle;Jr.RC;24;Derrek Pitts;R-Gr.-or- 22;Teshaun Smith;Jr.-or- 3;Aydan White;Fr. SpecialistsPK;32;Christopher Dunn;Jr.P;99;Trenton Gill;R-Gr.KO;99;Trenton Gill;R-Gr.LS;91;Joe Shimko;So.H;99;Trenton Gill;R-Gr.PR;5;Thayer Thomas;R-Gr.KOR;7;Zonovan Knight;So. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Football Nc State Football Depth Chart Starters Fr. N.c. Linguistics Sr. Mississippi Offense Jr. Aydan White Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists