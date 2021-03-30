STARKVILLE – There’s no baseball at Dudy Noble Field tonight.
The baseball game scheduled between No. 8 Mississippi State and Mississippi Valley State University has been postponed due to inclement weather, the school announced on Tuesday morning.
There is no makeup date yet.
Mississippi State (17-7, 2-4 SEC), which was swept this past weekend by No. 2 Arkansas, will not head straight into another SEC series without a midweek game to try and get back on the win column.
The Bulldogs host Kentucky (17-4, 5-1) for a three-game series beginning on Thursday and wrapping up on Saturday.