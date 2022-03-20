New Mexico State coach Chris Jans celebrates after the team's victory over Abilene Christian in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Western Athletic Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State has officially named Chris Jans its men's basketball coach.
The news comes a day after Jans led New Mexico State to the second round of this year’s NCAA tournament. He’ll replace Ben Howland who was fired last week after leading MSU to one NCAA tournament bid in seven seasons.
Jans spent five seasons as New Mexico State’s head coach in which he led the team four NCAA tournament bids — three appearances because the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.
The Aggies were eliminated in the first round of each tournament before this season. New Mexico State defeated 5-seed UConn in the opening round for its first tournament win in 29 years before losing to Arkansas on Saturday.
Mississippi State has hired Sam Purcell on the women's side, Chris Jans on the men's side and has renovations at Humphrey Coliseum on the way. This is a big moment for John Cohen and the athletic department in building MSU's brand of basketball. These hires are crucial.
Jans was named Western Athletic Conference coach of the year three times in his tenure, leading the program to four regular season conference titles and three conference tournament trophies.
Jans’ arrival to New Mexico State came after a controversial past. He got his first major head coaching job in 2014 at Bowling Green where he immediately led the team a 21-12 record.
However, video surfaced postgame of Jans inappropriately touching a woman at a bar. He was fired by the university after one season.
He had various assistant coaching jobs and head coaching jobs at junior colleges prior to Bowling Green. Jans’ most recent stop had been as an assistant at Wichita State, where he returned in 2015 as a special assistant following his firing at Bowling Green.
Jans graduated from Loras College in 1991 after being a three-year starter and serving as team captain his senior season.