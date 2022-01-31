STARKVILLE – Drew Hollingshead, an offensive assistant the past six seasons under Mike Leach, was named Mississippi State's inside receivers coach, the program announced Monday.
Hollingshead takes over after Dave Nichol departed for Southern California following the hire of Lincoln Riley as the Trojans' head coach.
"Drew is one of the rising offensive minds in college football and a tremendous coach, teacher and tactician of the game," Leach said. "He is incredibly detail oriented, brings a great deal of energy and passion to our program, and has played a pivotal role in our offensive success over the year. He will continue to make a positive impact on our team, and we are fortunate to have him at Mississippi State."
Hollinshead's previous title with MSU was offensive quality control.
In addition to Hollinghead's promotion, MSU announced a series of role changes within its current staff.
Matt Brock will now coach inside linebackers in addition to his previous duties with outside linebackers. Brock coached inside linebackers exclusively at Texas Tech from 2014-15.
Leach said Brock was looking for a more active role on defense which was difficult to balance with Brock's previous role coaching special teams, according to an MSU release.
Eric Mele has transitioned from running backs coach to coaching special teams full time. Mele has handled special teams on and off in his career, but most recently was special teams coordinator for Leach at Washington State from 2015-17.
The shuffle comes after a poor season by Mississippi State's special teams including a crucial penalty on an LSU punt which gave LSU the ball back for an eventual touchdown. There was also a controversial 94-yard punt returned by Memphis in a Week 3 loss for MSU.
Mississippi State also had a season riddled with inconsistent kicking, highlighted by a loss at Arkansas featuring three missed kicks by MSU.
Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will take control of the safeties.
Jason Washington has moved from safeties coach to fill the role of coaching running backs.
Outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. will add pass game coordinator to his plate while offensive line coach Mason Miller will be the run game coordinator.
"We're excited to have our 2022 coaching staff roles finalized here in Starkville," Leach said. "I'm thrilled for our program's direction with this staff of hard-working football coaches and outstanding recruiters who share a unified vision for achieving success. Our players are already hard at work in the weight room this winter preparing for next season, and we can't wait to get back on the field in a couple of months for spring practices."
Hollingshead is a former Houston quarterback who graduated in 2012.
He started out as an assistant at at Hyde Park Baptist High School in Austin, Texas, before transitioning to the college level at Texas A&M-Commerce.
Hollingshead spent three seasons there before joining Leach's staff at Washington State in 2016. He started as an offensive graduate assistant before becoming a quality control coach in 2018.
His inside receivers room features an experienced group, including graduate transfer Jamire Calvin and redshirt senior Austin Williams — players who have announced they will return next season and utilize their bonus COVID-19 season.