STARKVILLE — Sam Purcell has his first hire inked. Mississippi State will be adding Gabe Lazo as an assistant to the women's basketball staff, the team announced Friday.
Lazo joins the staff while Purcell is still continuing his role as an assistant at Louisville — a team still competing in March Madness. With the transfer portal flooding with talent and recruits still in the mix, Purcell noted the importance of having someone hired in Starkville to work.
"Gabe brings an unbelievable work ethic and great energy to my staff," Purcell said. "He has developed players at every level of basketball and has built key relationships with people all around the world. Those relationships that he has built at the AAU and high school levels and those at the college level will allow us to recruit the best student-athletes to Mississippi State."
Lazo spent last season as an assistant under Caroline McCombs at George Washington. He spent the prior two seasons on her staff at Stony Brook — helping lead the team to its first NCAA tournament in program history in 2021.
He made his way up through the high school route, coaching at John A. Ferguson High School in Miami. Lazo made the jump to the college ranks when he was hired as an assistant at Florida International.
"I am extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Purcell and be a part of the Mississippi State family," Lazo said. "Mississippi State is a special place with the expectation to compete at a high level and win championships in the best conference in the country. I can't wait to get to Starkville and get to work.
"I have heard nothing but amazing things about the community and their love for women's basketball and that's something I am really looking forward to being a part of. My commitment to the program, the student-athletes and the community will be felt in everything that I do. I pride myself on building the best relationships and getting the best out of our players."