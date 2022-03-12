Mississippi State has hired Sam Purcell as its head women’s basketball coach, the athletic department announced Saturday. He will finish out this postseason with Louisville before coming to MSU.
Purcell is in his ninth season as an assistant at Louisville under longtime head coach Jeff Walz. Purcell joined the Louisville staff in 2013 before being promoted to associate head coach in 2017.
“During our search, Sam Purcell routinely emerged as one of the nation’s elite recruiters and more importantly, a terrific fit to lead our program,” MSU athletic director John Cohen said in a release. “Sam has been an integral part of some of the most successful teams in women’s basketball. He is creative, meticulous, and has shown a proven ability to recruit the nation’s top talent and develop student-athletes.
"Sam is synonymous with the Mississippi State culture and understands the deep meaning of family. We are confident that Sam will elevate every facet of our program."
In his time with the Cardinals, Purcell helped lead them to a Final Four appearance in 2018, three Elite Eight trips and six trips to the Sweet 16.
Purcell’s coaching ranks starting in the SEC. He graduated from Auburn in 2003 where he spent four years as a student coach before becoming a video coordinator/administrative assistant.
In 2005, he was named an assistant coach at Tulsa. Two years later, he transitioned to serve as video coordinator for Georgia Tech before being named an assistant coach there. Then, he headed to Louisville.
Purcell’s focus at Louisville pertained to guard play where he helped develop players such as Shoni Schimmel and Asia Durr into top-10 WNBA picks. More recently, he worked with Dana Evans who was the second player in program history to win conference player of the year honors multiple times. She was taken with the No. 13 pick in the WNBA draft last year.
His recruiting was highly touted at Louisville — a program which has had a top 15 signing class throughout his nine seasons there. His knack for game-planning and creating scout plans for opposing teams was also highly regarded.
“I'm honored and humbled to be the head women's basketball coach at Mississippi State University, and I am appreciative to John Cohen and the entire university administration for this opportunity,” Purcell said. “The Purcell family is thrilled to be coming to Starkville, and we can't wait to meet the team and the entire Bulldog Family. Mississippi State women's basketball is synonymous with winning, and I fully intend to continue that winning culture."
Purcell will be replacing interim head coach Doug Novak who took the role this year after Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down from the helm a month before the season’s start due to health reasons. Novak was interviewed and heavily considered for the position after an impressive season through difficult circumstances.
Players such as KN'isha Godfrey and Jasmine Shavers entered the transfer portal in November. The SEC’s leading scorer Rickea Jackson joined them in February. Mia Moore and Alasia Hayes missed the entirety of the season with injuries. Freshman forward Denae Carter joined them on the sidelines with a torn ACL in late January.
Forward Raven Farley was absent from the team for the final seven regular season games.
In the end, Novak fielded a team with the SEC-minimum seven active players – Charlotte Kohl being the lone player taller than 6 feet.
Mississippi State remained a staple on the NCAA tournament bubble, seesawing from the first four in to the last four out and finishing the regular season 15-13 overall and 6-10 in conference play. The team will likely decline a WNIT bid due to its depleted roster size.
But Novak’s commitment combined with the team’s effort was something met with standing ovations consistently at Humphrey Coliseum in wins and losses.
Novak clearly won over his players who followed the footsteps on their fans in voicing their support for Novak. After photo surfaced on social media of a fan with a neon sign reading “We want Coach Doug” at the team’s final home game against Arkansas, players such as Myah Taylor and Jerkaila Jordan tweeted their agreements with the claim.
After Florida promoted its interim head coach Kelly Rae Finley to head coach Monday, Jordan tweeted, “let’s do Coach Doug next.”
Novak’s knowledge of the game was no question, but his ability to recruit the women’s game was a concern considering his previous coaching stops came in men’s basketball. Novak helped retain signee Debreasha Powe whom Purcell will need to double-down on. Novak also brought in Alyza Winston – a transfer guard from Michigan State who has joined the team this semester and will be eligible to play next season.
Purcell will also have to win over a roster in an age where the transfer portal is an imminent option. Senior guard Myah Taylor has one year of eligibility remaining and showed loyalty to Novak. She said she’d use the remaining year of eligibility following the regular season’s end but did not specify where that would be.