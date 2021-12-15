STARKVILLE — One of the busiest days of the college football season is here: National Signing Day.

Mississippi State has made a late surge of some crucial recruits to make today interesting. Players such as Trevion Williams, DeCarlos Nicholson and Kalvin Dinkins are worth keeping an eye on.

There are also 16 signings MSU shouldn't sweat as previous commits just complete the formality of the paperwork — that is unless players decommit, flip or hold off until Feb. 2 to sign.

Follow along here for live updates on Mississippi State's National Signing Day: 

 

