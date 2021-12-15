National Signing Day: Mississippi State updates By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Dec 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STARKVILLE — One of the busiest days of the college football season is here: National Signing Day.Mississippi State has made a late surge of some crucial recruits to make today interesting. Players such as Trevion Williams, DeCarlos Nicholson and Kalvin Dinkins are worth keeping an eye on.There are also 16 signings MSU shouldn't sweat as previous commits just complete the formality of the paperwork — that is unless players decommit, flip or hold off until Feb. 2 to sign.Follow along here for live updates on Mississippi State's National Signing Day: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists