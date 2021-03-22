STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State baseball team made a change to its non-conference baseball schedule this week.
No. 3-ranked-Mississippi State was originally schedule to play North Alabama at Dudy Noble Field on Tuesday night, but the game has been postponed to Wednesday night at 6 p.m., the school announced on Monday.
Mississippi State (16-4, 2-1 SEC) is coming off a weekend series victory over now No. 22 ranked LSU in Baton Rouge. Houston Harding (2-1, 0.96 ear) will likely start on the mound. He has allowed only two earned runs in five appearances this season. He’s struck out 25 batters in 18.2 innings pitched.
North Alabama (1-16) has lost 10 straight games and was swept by Bellarmine this weekend.
Tickets originally purchased for Tuesday’s game will still be valid on Wednesday.