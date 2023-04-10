TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The game and the series were still very much in the balance when Mississippi State’s Kellum Clark stepped up to the plate in the eighth inning on Saturday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Slate Alford was in scoring position, and the plan was to just advance him and add to the slim 5-4 game three lead over Alabama.
“Kellum was actually going to bunt for a hit there,” Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis said. “Then at the last minute they ran their guy out of the shift and put him back on the left side of the infield.”
Clark improvised, swinging for the fence instead and for a two-run deep shot, instead of settling for the one run they were playing for.
“He came in smiling because he knew we were thinking bunt,” Lemonis continued. “Sometimes the game works out that way.”
It was a first Southeastern Conference series win of 2023 for the Diamond Dawgs (19-14, 3-9 SEC), winning 8-4 after adding an insurance run in the ninth inning. Their high-scoring 12-8 game one win was followed by their worst offensive showing of the season in game two, but they scored eight runs from nine hits in game three to clinch the series 2-1.
Offensive production has carried the Bulldogs as their pitchers work through injuries and inconsistency, but as a whole the young team is showing progress.
Freshmen Ross Highfill and Dakota Jordan were once again vital at the plate. Highfill hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to tie the game, and was followed by Jordan’s RBI double to give MSU control of the game.
They were the catalysts of a late rally which flipped the game in favor of the Bulldogs, and have become reliable contributors.
Jordan has produced 15 hits and nine RBIs in eight games since returning to the lineup. Highfill, meanwhile, hit stride last week, driving in seven runs over the last four games.
“Those are pretty special freshmen,” Lemonis said. “They’ve had their ups and downs, but they’re maturing every day. That ball Ross Highfill hit, that was impressive. Dakota had ones too. He’s playing like he did all fall for us.”
The Bulldogs are finding form at the right time, heading into a Super Bulldog Weekend series against rivals Ole Miss (18-13, 2-10) at Davis Wade Stadium.
The defending national champions have found their title defense difficult and is the only SEC team with a worse conference record than MSU. Both teams will be motivated, but MSU in particular has a real chance to keep their momentum rolling and put themselves back into the conference picture.
“I think it’s exciting for our guys,” Lemonis said of the team’s recent form. “They know Ole Miss is next weekend and it’s a big deal. To act like these series aren’t big, you’d be fooling yourself. It was a fun weekend. I like how we’re playing, and we still have to get better.”
