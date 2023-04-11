BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — No time is a better time for run-scoring than the first inning, and Mississippi State baseball took that to heart against UAB on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs brought a large contingency of fans with them to Birmingham, and they were not disappointed in a 7-3 win.
Mississippi State saw its first two hitters of the game reach, leading up to freshman Dakota Jordan, one of the best power threats for the Bulldogs this season.
That power was on full display as he hit one off the center field batter’s eye, a three-run homer to open up the scoring. Luke Hancock followed, hitting back-to-back homers with Jordan, and that four-spot in the first set the tone that MSU’s pitching backed up.
Despite early struggles from Tuesday starter Parker Stinnett and Evan Siary, they limited the damage to three runs as Mississippi State (20-14) supplied insurance runs later on.
UAB (10-22) was held in check by the Bulldog bullpen, beginning with Brock Tapper in the fifth inning and continuing with Tyson Hardin.
Stinnett threw two scoreless innings out of the gates, but his control nearly cost the Bulldogs some runs as he walked four in those two innings. He, however, allowed just one hit and kept the Blazers off the board.
As UAB were finding ways to record 1-2-3 innings against Mississippi State, the Bulldogs faced the minimum from the fifth inning on.
Hardin tossed two scoreless innings out of the pen, giving up a hit and striking out two.
Offensively, Colton Ledbetter bounced back with a two-hit game and a moonshot blast over the right field fence in the top of the seventh inning. He and Bryce Chance each scored two runs in the win, and he and Lane Forsythe had two-hit games.
All but one starter recorded a hit in the win, with Mississippi State recording 10 hits in total.
Tuesday’s bullpen day for the Bulldogs was executed well, something of note with a big series against Ole Miss coming into Starkville to headline this weekend’s Super Bulldog Weekend events.
The Bulldogs and Rebels begin a highly-anticipated three-game set at 6 p.m. Friday.
