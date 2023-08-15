STARKVILLE, MS - August 06, 2021 - Mississippi State Special Teams Coordinator Matt Brock during a training camp practice at the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex at Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS.
STARKVILLE, MS - August 06, 2021 - Mississippi State Special Teams Coordinator Matt Brock during a training camp practice at the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex at Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS.
Photo By Austin Perryman
Kevin Barbay is set to begin his first season as Mississippi State's offensive coordinator Sept. 2.
Football season is fast approaching for Mississippi State, and with it a new start under Zach Arnett.
The defensive-coordinator-turned-head-coach has overseen plenty of changeover on offense since taking charge. Much has been made of the installation of offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay’s offense, signaling a move away from the Air Raid concepts made famous by Mike Leach in his storied career.
While Barbay noted that his scheme, like Leach’s, is “primarily shotgun,” he also utilizes multiple personnel groups and leans more heavily on the run game. And there isn't a much better test for Barbay and the offense than playing against the defense Arnett and new defensive coordinator Matt Brock have helped build.
Brock takes over a unit he’s already worked with for three years alongside Arnett, and it’s a unit that has proven itself in a stacked Southeastern Conference. The Bulldogs defense ranked fifth in the SEC in total defense and turnovers, and has the benefit of continuity in terms of system, but the test of Barbay’s offense has been a positive for them as well.
“For sure, in terms of seeing formations, adjustments, motions, shifts, it has made us better,” Brock said of going against the offense in practice every day. “It’s exposed things schematically that we have to make sure that we’re doing the things we need to from our standpoint. To give them the best possible chance to be successful. We’re rolling off the ball, running to the ball, and that creates a different element for you too.”
“Any time you’re facing multiple schemes on the other side it gives you a good look at all the things you have to prepare for,” Arnett said, echoing Brock’s comments. “If you have a play on offense against man (coverage), if we get this coverage or a four-down or quarters look, we’ve got them right where we want them, but if it’s versus anything else? It’s a bad play, it’s going to end up in negative yards, that’s probably not a very good play, right?”
With less than three weeks remaining before the Bulldogs get to hit someone else, the team is relying on the quality of their practices. For a new-look offense, in particular, the challenge has helped to tighten things up, and it’s made Barbay very happy about the company he’s in on the coaching staff.
"Our defense, man, they give you every look that you can possibly see," Barbay said of Brock’s unit. "It's been a challenge to be honest with you, because it's not conventional. We're installing our offense in a simplistic way, ‘Here's a nice four-two front with cover four.’ You start kind of advanced with having to handle all of the movement and all of the different stuff. I think Coach Brock and the defense do a phenomenal job, and I’m glad I’m on their team is all I can say."
