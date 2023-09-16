In front of a packed, eardrum-shattering crowd at Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State fell apart at the seams on Saturday against LSU.
The Bulldogs’ new-look offense couldn’t get going, and their defense couldn’t contain the Tigers’ duo of quarterback Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers. LSU jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the second quarter, and the deficit was too much for State to overcome in a 41-14 loss.
LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) got after Mississippi State’s defense early. The Tigers marched down to the goal line on their opening possession, but a false start on fourth down forced them into kicking a field goal.
After a three-and-out from the Mississippi State (2-1, 0-1 SEC) offense, LSU pushed its lead to two possessions. On just the fourth play of the drive, Daniels found a leaping Nabers from 26 yards out to make it 10-0.
The Tigers kept their foot on the gas pedal and stayed aggressive, opting to go for it on fourth down from the Mississippi State 33. Daniels found Nabers again streaking down the sideline for a touchdown to increase the lead to 17-0 under a minute into the second quarter.
The Daniels-Nabers connection cashed in again late in the second quarter. Daniels found an uncovered Nabers for a 48-yard gain, which eventually set up another LSU touchdown to go up 24-0. Nabers ended the game with 13 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
State’s offense struggled to gain any traction in the first half until Jo’Quavious Marks ripped off a 52-yard run to set up a Lideatrick Griffin rushing touchdown and trim the LSU lead to 24-7 at halftime. Before that, the Bulldogs’ longest drive of the opening half was its first, which consisted of four plays for 12 yards.
The Bulldogs’ offense couldn’t find its stride in the second half, either, and LSU continued to pile it on. The Tigers tacked on 10 points in the third quarter and added another seven in the fourth to turn it into a romp. Mike Wright connected with Antonio Harmon late in the fourth quarter for a State touchdown to round out the scoring.
