STARKVILLE – The scoreboard late in the second quarter of Mississippi State’s SEC opener against LSU said it all: 24-0.
After five drives for both teams, LSU had scored four times, moving the ball at least 60 yards each time. Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wideout Malik Nabers picked apart Mississippi State’s defense with ease and came up with big plays when they needed to.
Mississippi State, meanwhile, only had one drive last longer than three plays. The Bulldogs picked up a first down on the first play of the game, but that was it. State punted the ball five straight times to open the game, and none of those five possessions even reached the 90-second mark.
Combine the defensive struggles with the offensive woes, and it was easy to see how the Bulldogs found themselves in a 17-point hole less than a minute into the second quarter, which grew to 24 later in the period.
“All of a sudden, it’s 17-0, that’s horrible by us,” Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett said. “Horrible start by us coaches getting our team ready to play. Obviously not a good enough job either executing what we have called, or we’re not calling the right things that are giving them a fair chance.”
In the end, Mississippi State only pushed two touchdowns onto the scoreboard in the 41-14 loss on Saturday, and one of those came in the fourth quarter after the game was already decided. The Bulldogs were outgained 530-201, with Nabers finishing the game with more receiving yards (239) than the entirety of Mississippi State’s offense overall.
The trouble for Mississippi State came on first and second down. Gameonpaper.com had the Bulldogs at a 29% success rate on early downs compared to LSU’s 48%, meaning the Bulldogs were putting themselves in a hole early in series.
As a result, Mississippi State went 3 for 13 (23.1%) on third down with an average distance of 9.7 yards to the sticks. The Bulldogs went 1 for 8 on third downs of 10 yards or more. Struggles on first and second down and the scoreline led to Mississippi State’s offense becoming more one-dimensional as well.
“If you’re in second and long and third and long, not a lot of teams are running the football in those situations,” Arnett said. “If you can’t be efficient in early downs and stay ahead of the chains, it’s hard to rush the football a lot.”
Mississippi State’s struggles early on also meant that it didn’t run many plays, so the offense never found a rhythm. The Bulldogs ran just 50 plays, held onto the ball for 21 minutes and 21 seconds and averaged four yards per play. When asked what the offense’s biggest problem was, quarterback Will Rogers mentioned the rhythm of the offense.
“Just really getting into a rhythm… I don’t think we really started well. Too many three-and-outs, honestly,” Rogers said.
After throwing the ball only 17 times in last week’s overtime win over Arizona, the Bulldogs turned to Rogers’ arm much more often early in Saturday’s game. But after starting the game with a first down, his next six passes fell incomplete. He finished the day with 11 completions on 28 passes for 103 yards and was sacked four times.
“He missed some throws that he needs to be able to complete if they were there,” Arnett said. “Obviously, he was not getting a whole lot of help in protection, so we did not hold up to their pass rush well and early on. Too many guys getting through.”
Keeping Rogers upright was an issue throughout Saturday’s contest, and Arnett highlighted it.
“We’ll have to watch the tape and see exactly what those issues are, but it’s not very fun playing quarterback when you’ve got a pocket collapsing on you,” he said. “Maybe that affected him a little bit from a mental standpoint because then a few balls came out, and he just missed them. When you’ve got down throws that are there, you’ve got to be able to make them and obviously when they play tight coverage and good pass rush, you’ve got to be able to hold them in the pass rush.”
Mississippi State running back Jo’Quavious Marks had an up-and-down day. His 52-yard run late in the second quarter helped set up the Bulldogs’ first touchdown of the game, but he was held in check otherwise. Marks finished the day with 75 yards on the ground on eight carries.
“It’s not tough, you just have to keep playing,” Marks said. “No matter what the scoreboard says, you’ve got to keep playing and just finish. You don’t want to be the head of the team and quit on the team, so you’ve got to fight until the clock hits 0:00 and throughout four quarters.”
With South Carolina and Alabama up next, State has its work cut out for itself, but the Bulldogs left plenty of room for improvement as well.
“It’s kind of back to the drawing board for us,” Rogers said. “We’ve got to stick better, we’ve got to continue to get better and, like Coach Arnett said, it doesn’t get any easier from here. So, we can’t dwell on this too long. We’ve got a big game next week on the road.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.